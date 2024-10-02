Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings will open tight end T.J. Hockenson's practice window Friday, coach Kevin O'Connell said, as Minnesota moves closer to getting one of its top offensive players back on the field.

Hockenson has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the start of training camp while recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee, an injury he suffered last Dec. against his former team -- the Detroit Lions.

O'Connell would not speculate about when Hockenson will return to the active roster, but the timing of his window means the Vikings could hold him out through their Week 8 game at the Los Angeles Rams before they would be required to create a spot for him on their active roster.

"He's done a great job," O'Connell said of Hockenson's rehabilitation. "He feels great, but we've got to get him acclimated back to football."

Hockenson will travel with the Vikings this week to London, where they will play the New York Jets, and will participate in Friday's practice.

Hockenson said Wednesday that he's relying on the team to gauge when he will be ready to play.

"I've been pushing to get out there as fast as I can," he said, "but obviously I told them at the beginning. I'm kind of a workhorse. I'm going to do everything times two that you're going to tell me to do. You're going to have to put the reins on me and hold me back."

In agreement with the team's medical staff, Hockenson delayed his knee surgery for 36 days after the injury to allow his MCL to heal first. Dr. Neal ElAttrache repaired his ACL on Jan. 29.

The Vikings acquired Hockenson midway through the 2022 season from the Lions, and he immediately became a fixture in their offense. From that point, in 25 career games with the team until his injury, Hockenson caught more passes (155) than any tight end in the NFL, for the second-most yards (1,479).

He said this spring that he harbored no ill will toward Lions safety Kerby Joseph, whose hit to Hockenson's leg caused the injury. But Hockenson did say that in the NFL, "players protect players," and added that there is a difference between physical and reckless play.