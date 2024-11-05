Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Former Raiders coach Norv Turner, who has also been a head coach for two other franchises and an offensive coordinator for seven others, is joining the Raiders as a senior adviser, the team announced Tuesday.

The Raiders, mired in a five-game losing streak to fall to 2-7 heading into their bye week, fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg following Sunday's 41-24 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Under Getsy, the Raiders had the NFL's No. 29 total offense. They are No. 19 in passing and, with just 76.9 rushing yards per game, the 32-team league's worst running attack. The Raiders are 26th in scoring, averaging 18.7 points per game.

Also Tuesday, the Raiders announced that Turner's son, Scott Turner, will be the interim offensive coordinator, and senior offensive assistant Joe Philbin will be the interim offensive line coach.

The younger Turner has been the Raiders' pass game coordinator and was Washington's offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022.

Norv Turner, 72, joins a staff with plenty of experience purportedly to help Pierce, in his first full season as an NFL head coach.

Also on Pierce's staff: Philbin, 63, who spent four years as the Miami Dolphins head coach; assistant head coach Marvin Lewis, 66, who spent 16 season coaching the Bengals; and two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, 78, who has been a consultant to Pierce.

Turner watched a Raiders training camp scrimmage in Costa Mesa, California, in August.

Former #Raiders coach Norv Turner took in tonight's scrimmage and chatted up Mark Davis. Turner was coach my first year on the beat...way back in 2005. #Viejo pic.twitter.com/Tp75yJMtKe — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 4, 2024

In the NFL, Turner has been a head coach for Washington (1994-2000), the Raiders (2004-05) and the Chargers (2007-12). He has been an O-coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys (1991-93), Chargers (2001), Dolphins (2002-03), San Francisco 49ers (2006), Cleveland Browns (2013), Minnesota Vikings (2014-16) and Panthers (2018-19), where he previously worked with his son, Scott.

As Washington's offensive coordinator, Scott Turner authored the league's Nos. 30, 21 and 20 total offenses. His best passing offense ranked 21st in both 2021 and 2022, and 12th in rushing both seasons. Turner was also the Panthers' interim O-coordinator in 2019, replacing his father, who was moved to special assistant to the head coach, for the team's final four games that season.

Turner was a backup quarterback at UNLV for John Robinson from 2002 to 2004 and was teammates with current Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen.

Asked what message the firings on the offensive side of the ball sent to the rest of the team, Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs said everyone had to earn their place.

"If you're not producing and doing what you were brought here to do ... and what was envisioned before the season started, then you can be replaced," said Hobbs, who was wearing a walking boot on his injured right ankle. "It's the NFL, they say, 'Not For Long.'

"So, never get complacent."