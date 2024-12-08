Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons plan to stick with Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback despite his struggles over the team's three-game losing streak, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cousins has accounted for zero touchdown throws and six interceptions over this stretch. But Atlanta is sticking with their original plan at quarterback and have not considered the idea of switching in rookie Michael Penix.

The Falcons (6-6) face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and remain tied at the top of the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's a return to Minnesota for Cousins, who starred there for six years.

Atlanta signed Cousins, 36, to a four-year deal with $100 million guaranteed before the season. Despite the financial commitment to Cousins, the Falcons also selected Penix with the No. 8 pick in the draft.

Cousins on the season has thrown for 3,052 yards with 17 touchdowns and a league-leading 13 interceptions.