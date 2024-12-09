Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Los Angeles Chargers had managed to have one of the NFL's worst second-half offenses coming into Sunday's game, and they hadn't scored a touchdown since Week 12. That changed Sunday as they quickly closed a 13-point Kansas City Chiefs lead with their first two second-half drives to take the lead 14-13 in the third quarter.

The first touchdown came on a 13-play, 79-yard drive that ended with running back Gus Edwards' second score of the season. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston caught the next touchdown from Justin Herbert, giving Johnston a team-high seven TDs on the season. The Chargers' 14 points in the third quarter represented their highest total in the third this season.