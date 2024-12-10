Eli Manning does his best "Ickey Shuffle" for artist John Legend, who is a big fan of Ickey Woods and the Bengals. (0:58)

Peyton and Eli Manning returned for another edition of the "ManningCast" as the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football."

The Bengals won 27-20 behind 369 passing yards and three touchdown passes from Joe Burrow. Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a game-high 14 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the third all-time appearance on the alternate broadcast for the Bengals, while it was the fifth for the Cowboys, including against the Houston Texans in Week 11.

Peyton and Eli were joined as always by Bill Belichick, plus singer John Legend and former Bengals wide receiver and current sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth.

Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 14.

Collinsworth explains the 'Collinsworth slide'

Eli came prepared with an old Collinsworth critique

"A guy who's really not that athletic" pic.twitter.com/k0Jo09F2jd — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024

Collinsworth breaks down his 'Cadillac' nickname

Legend supports the Mannings' Tony bid

Eli reflects on his viral subway post

"It was in my contract when I was playing I wasn't allowed to ride the subway. Gotta stay safe!"@EliManning = a man of the people pic.twitter.com/RlsvsHHrMi — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024

Peyton takes telestrating to a new level

Peyton and Eli show off their special cleats

Peyton kept the receipts

"Like I said, I'm still waiting on @TomBrady's check he said the check's in the mail. There's no way Tom actually mailed the check."



The Cowboys ran the Trap Pass that he and Coach talked about on The Breakdown. https://t.co/VL0ZogSF8U pic.twitter.com/b7rANCaffb — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024

A special guest joins the crew