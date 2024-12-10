Peyton and Eli Manning returned for another edition of the "ManningCast" as the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football."
The Bengals won 27-20 behind 369 passing yards and three touchdown passes from Joe Burrow. Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a game-high 14 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
It was the third all-time appearance on the alternate broadcast for the Bengals, while it was the fifth for the Cowboys, including against the Houston Texans in Week 11.
Peyton and Eli were joined as always by Bill Belichick, plus singer John Legend and former Bengals wide receiver and current sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth.
Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 14.
Collinsworth explains the 'Collinsworth slide'
.@CollinsworthPFF explains how "The Collinsworth Slide" was born. pic.twitter.com/2j40OXKqon— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024
Eli came prepared with an old Collinsworth critique
"A guy who's really not that athletic" pic.twitter.com/k0Jo09F2jd— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024
Collinsworth breaks down his 'Cadillac' nickname
.@CollinsworthPFF, really putting the fat head in @Fathead pic.twitter.com/wj3k4bSTVO— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024
Legend supports the Mannings' Tony bid
"I wanna submit you guys for @TheTonyAwards!"— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024
So you're saying there's a chance, @johnlegend... pic.twitter.com/2N5GW3aOR6
Eli reflects on his viral subway post
"It was in my contract when I was playing I wasn't allowed to ride the subway. Gotta stay safe!"@EliManning = a man of the people pic.twitter.com/RlsvsHHrMi— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024
Peyton takes telestrating to a new level
Telestratin' in cleats? Now we're talking @Nationwide pic.twitter.com/415qNKrMZH— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024
Peyton and Eli show off their special cleats
Proud to support #MyCauseMyCleats 🙌— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024
More on Peyton & @EliManning's cleats benefitting @PeytonChildrens and @TackleKidsCancr: pic.twitter.com/kQ7eHrfM9f
Peyton kept the receipts
"Like I said, I'm still waiting on @TomBrady's check he said the check's in the mail. There's no way Tom actually mailed the check."— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024
The Cowboys ran the Trap Pass that he and Coach talked about on The Breakdown. https://t.co/VL0ZogSF8U pic.twitter.com/b7rANCaffb
A special guest joins the crew
Homer Simpson joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast 😂 @ESPNNFL@TheSimpsons Funday Football on Disney+ and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/CLHObcOfXq— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2024