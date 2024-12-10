        <
        >

          Best 'ManningCast' moments from Bengals-Cowboys

          play
          Eli shows off his 'Ickey Shuffle' to John Legend (0:58)

          Eli Manning does his best "Ickey Shuffle" for artist John Legend, who is a big fan of Ickey Woods and the Bengals. (0:58)

          • ESPN
          Dec 10, 2024, 04:24 AM

          Peyton and Eli Manning returned for another edition of the "ManningCast" as the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football."

          The Bengals won 27-20 behind 369 passing yards and three touchdown passes from Joe Burrow. Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a game-high 14 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

          It was the third all-time appearance on the alternate broadcast for the Bengals, while it was the fifth for the Cowboys, including against the Houston Texans in Week 11.

          Peyton and Eli were joined as always by Bill Belichick, plus singer John Legend and former Bengals wide receiver and current sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth.

          Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 14.

          Collinsworth explains the 'Collinsworth slide'

          Eli came prepared with an old Collinsworth critique

          Collinsworth breaks down his 'Cadillac' nickname

          Legend supports the Mannings' Tony bid

          Eli reflects on his viral subway post

          Peyton takes telestrating to a new level

          Peyton and Eli show off their special cleats

          Peyton kept the receipts

          A special guest joins the crew