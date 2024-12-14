Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts on Saturday placed veteran right tackle Braden Smith on the reserve/non-football illness list, the culmination of multiple weeks in which Smith's status was in question because of what the team described as a "personal matter."

Smith, a seven-year starter for Indianapolis, missed the Colts' last game, against the New England Patriots, but had appeared in each of the 12 games before that contest. He had been considered questionable in the two previous games before ultimately playing.

Team officials have not disclosed any additional details about Smith's situation; coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that he could not say whether Smith would play again this season.

The Colts enter Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos -- which will have a major impact on the AFC wild-card picture -- with an offensive line in flux.

Rookie Matt Goncalves is expected to replace Smith at right tackle. Elsewhere, veteran center Ryan Kelly was downgraded Saturday and ruled out of the game. He was returning from injured reserve following a knee injury. Rookie Tanor Bortolini will likely replace Kelly.

Veteran Mark Glowinski, signed late last month, was promoted from the practice squad and is expected to start at right guard.

Also Saturday, defensive end Tyquan Lewis was listed as questionable to play due to an injury to his ribs.