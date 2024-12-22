What happened to the Patriots' defense this season?

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Defensive regression: When the Patriots traded outside linebacker Matthew Judon to the Falcons in August, head coach Jerod Mayo noted the significance of the loss, but also the team's history of being able to overcome it.

"We've gone years without having a premier rusher but we were able to manufacture pass rush through our stunts and games and our game-planning," he said at the time. "I think we have a good group ready to go."

Like many things in the Patriots' disappointing 3-11 season, that hasn't come to fruition.

The Patriots have been credited with contacting the quarterback 98 times this season, according to ESPN Research, which ranks last in the NFL. The next closest team is the Panthers (103).

What has happened to the D?

While many expected the Patriots' offense to struggle due to glaring personnel shortcomings along the offensive line and receiver, the demise of the defense has arguably been the bigger storyline, in part because it is Mayo's expertise as a former linebacker and defensive assistant.

It comes to the forefront Sunday when the Patriots visit MVP candidate Josh Allen and the high-flying Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), who have scored 30-plus points in each of their home games, tying the second-longest streak (6) to begin a season in NFL history.

Consider some of the bottom-line statistics, per ESPN Research:

60.8 QBR is 30th in the NFL -- ahead of only the Panthers (64.7) and Jaguars (62.8) -- and on pace to be their worst allowed in a season since ESPN began tracking the metric in 2006.

3.7 touchdown/interception ratio (22/6) ranks 27th and on pace to be their worst in a season in franchise history.

42.4% third-down conversion rate allowed ranks 24th and puts them on pace for their worst season since 2011 (43.1%).

Mayo cited consistency and playing with better fundamentals as key areas, while first-year defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington said it comes down to discipline and doing the little things right on a play-by-play basis.

Personnel losses haven't helped.

Linebacker/signal-caller Ja'Whaun Bentley sustained a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in Week 2, which was a big blow. Cornerstone defensive tackle Christian Barmore (limited to 4 games) was diagnosed with blood clots in late July and just landed back on the non-football illness list this week.

And starting safety Jabrill Peppers missed eight games after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list in October, while fellow starting safety Kyle Dugger missed four games with an ankle injury and hasn't looked like the same player upon his return.

In part because the Patriots devoted seven of their eight draft picks to a talent-deficient offense, and the majority of their free agent attention also went to that side of the ball, they were less equipped to handle those hits. And the departures of former head coach Bill Belichick and playcaller Steve Belichick -- whose forte is defense -- falls into that category as well.

But even then, Covington said the approach has been to "adapt or die" with a commitment to "still hold the same standard."

Perhaps there is a deeper internal conversation to be had in the offseason, assuming owner Robert Kraft brings Mayo back for a second season, about whether that adaptation should include a significant scheme change based on an uptick in aggressiveness.

For now, though, Covington said the focus is on the challenge ahead of them.

"I'm proud of the way the guys show up to work every day and [everyone] should be proud of the way they show up to work every day," he said. "They're trying to play hard, improve and finish."

play 1:03 Schefter to McAfee: Patriots want to keep Jerod Mayo Adam Schefter explains to Pat McAfee the Patriots' thinking in wanting to keep Jerod Mayo past this season.

2. Backing Mayo: Acknowledging that Mayo is still learning as a first-year head coach, multiple veteran players privately supported him in the locker room over the past few days as media-based speculation about Mayo's job security has intensified. They pointed to a locker room that remains united, being part of seven one-score games, and youth/inexperience on the roster among the reasons for that support.

Meanwhile, at the interview podium, nine-year veteran defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. said: "There's a lot of coaches whose first year isn't that good and they go on to do great things; to give you an example -- [Detroit's Dan Campbell], look where he is now. [Mayo] always brings high energy, always does a good job coaching guys while critiquing them and motivating them at the same time. Yes, we want to have more wins. That's obvious. But at the same time, what he is doing I think will work out in the future."

3. AVP under fire: Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was put in a tough spot this week, after CBS cameras showed video of owners Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft looking displeased during last Sunday's loss at Arizona -- at a time when the offense had back-to-back negative running plays.

Then after the game, Mayo's postgame remarks left open to interpretation that perhaps he was at odds with Van Pelt's short yardage playcalls (which Mayo later clarified). A few days later, a Boston Globe columnist opined that Van Pelt should lose his job.

Van Pelt will ultimately be judged on the overall merits of his work, which includes the development of quarterback Drake Maye. He has been steadfastly loyal to Mayo, and accountable to every question asked of him on a weekly basis.

"I have Jerod's back at all costs," he said.

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt on Jerod Mayo's post-game remarks ... short-yardage play-calling ... why he's holding off on Drake Maye QB sneaks ... Jonathan Kraft's reaction in CBS camera shot ... Kayshon Boutte's public criticism and apology. pic.twitter.com/V3mR49UBrg — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 19, 2024

4. Maye in cold weather: Sunday's road game against the Bills, with temperatures forecasted to be in the teens, will mark the coldest game-time temperature for a contest Maye has played in college or the NFL.

In college, the coldest game-time temperature was 39 degrees in a 39-20 loss at NC State on Nov. 25, 2023. Maye finished 22-of-38 for 254 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions that day, in addition to nine carries for 110 yards and a touchdown.

This season, the coldest game-time temperature was 36 degrees in a 25-24 home loss to the Colts on Dec. 1. Maye was 24-of-30 for 238 yards, with one touchdown and one interception and added five carries for 59 yards

Maye said Wednesday that he was excited to wear long sleeves for the first time and embrace the conditions. He also said he remembers being part of high school games in the 20s, possibly into the teens.

5. They said it: "I think their quarterback is going to be really good for a really long time. He's making some unbelievable plays -- extending and from the pocket. I got a lot of respect for him and his game." -- Bills QB Josh Allen, on Maye

6. Henry's milestone: Nine-year veteran tight end Hunter Henry has established a single-season career high with 62 receptions; his previous best was 60 in his final season with the Chargers in 2020.

Henry, who is signed through the 2026 season, turned 30 on Dec. 7. "It's always good to achieve a milestone. Something to chase after for next year, too, so hopefully I can stack it a little higher," he said.

7. Jones a 'Good Guy': Nine-year veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones was presented the Ron Hobson "Good Guy Award" by Patriots reporters Wednesday to express appreciation for a player who respectfully fulfills media obligations with class and professionalism.

On the ever-evolving player-media dynamic, Jones said: "This business is based off the fans. Most of the times, our voice is heard through [the media] -- giving the fans access to the state of the team and try to fill that void to the fans who are on the outside."

8. Stiff-arm king: Patriots running backs coach Taylor Embree said he watches carries from all NFL running backs, in part as a teaching tool for his own players.

As a result of that film study, he rates Cardinals running back James Conner as the NFL's best at using the stiff-arm this season -- a technique he's been working on with Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.

9. Chargers' choice: When the Chargers visit the Patriots on Saturday, they plan to wear their white jerseys with gold pants, per a team spokesperson. A disappointment to those who believe their powder blue jersey is the best in the NFL (hand raised).

10. Did you know?: Maye has thrown a touchdown pass in six straight games, and if he tosses another Sunday against the Bills, he will tie Jim Plunkett (1971) for the longest such streak by a rookie in franchise history.