EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- As Rams tight end Tyler Higbee prepared for his first game of the season, he reflected on the 11-month journey since he tore his ACL and MCL in Los Angeles' playoff loss to the Detroit Lions in January.

Higbee said he's not much of a crier but that he got emotional before the Rams' 19-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday while watching a video his wife put together of the injury and the rehab process.

Though Higbee finished the game with just one catch, it was an important one: an 11-yard touchdown from quarterback Matthew Stafford to give the Rams the lead in the fourth quarter. It was the eventual game winner.

"I thought it was a great finish," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "I mean, he had some space on the sideline, but to be able to put his right foot in the ground and level that thing off inside."

It was Higbee's first touchdown in 392 days, according to ESPN Research, and the veteran tight end said he "almost passed out" from excitement.

"It was very humbling, the love and support I got from these guys," Higbee said.

After the touchdown, Higbee was swarmed by teammates on the field, and the Rams' sideline erupted. McVay said that was "as excited as I've ever seen a team for a guy to be able to do what he did."

"There was a lot of guys that were so excited for him because of what he means to them as a teammate, more importantly, as a human being," McVay said. "And he happens to also be a stud on the football field.

"But he epitomizes everything that's right about this team: mentally tough, physically tough, resilient, can respond to different types of things. I love him, and it was a really cool moment today."

And though Higbee said "it was awesome being out there" with his teammates, he also said he's kind of happy his first game back is "over with just so it's not necessarily about me."

The Rams improved to 9-6 and remain in control in their push for a playoff spot.