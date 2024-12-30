Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid's history suggests the Chiefs will rest Patrick Mahomes and as many other key players as possible in Sunday's final regular-season game against the Broncos in Denver.

However, Reid said Monday he wasn't ready to reveal his plans for the game until he has a chance to speak with players.

The Broncos (9-7) can clinch the AFC's final wild-card berth with a victory over the Chiefs.

Whatever way the Chiefs go, Reid said they would pick up the pace in practice.

"I know that you've got to keep yourself [relevant] with practices and make sure that you stay sharp, and you don't want to get too far away from it in the playoffs because everything gets a little bit faster in the playoffs every level that you go up,'' Reid said.

The 15-1 Chiefs clinched the AFC's top playoff seed and the conference's only first-round playoff bye with their Christmas Day victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since their playoff game in the divisional round won't be played until either Jan. 18 or 19, many of the Chiefs' key players will have a gap of 23 or 24 days between games if they don't play against the Broncos.

Faced with a similar situation in 2020, Reid opted to rest Mahomes and other regulars for the final regular-season game. They won both of their first two playoff games and advanced to Super Bowl LV, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game against the Steelers marked the end of an 11-day stretch in which the Chiefs played three times.

"I'm not recommending that you do that every year, but ... I think we'll be OK from it because of the rest that we gained here and that we also have the bye coming up where there's a chance the guys get a day or two off,'' Reid said.

The Chiefs have played at least one game against each of the other seven teams that would be in the AFC playoffs if the season ended today. That includes the Broncos, who lost to the Chiefs 16-14 in Week 10.

Reid said that wouldn't be an advantage for the Chiefs.

"That goes both ways, right?'' he said. "So they'll be familiar with us, too. When you get to this level, it's single elimination, there's so much parity going on and you've got to play your best football.

"Our main focus is on playing well and making sure we're sharp and that we'll dig in here on these different scenarios that go on ... You've got a group of teams you're going to have to look at and study. But for right now, Denver's got our attention and so [the Broncos are] kind of where we're at right in this minute.''

Carson Wentz would make his first start of the season for the Chiefs at quarterback if Mahomes doesn't play. Wentz has played briefly as a backup in two games and is 2-of-2 passing for 20 yards.

"I'm one of his biggest fans,'' Reid said. "I liked him coming out [for the draft]. I liked what he did before he was banged up there in Philly and I liked what I saw last year from him for sure with his start with the Rams and I like what I've seen here ...

"Selfishly, I'd like to keep him, but I don't think that's going to be possible. He should be starting in the league somewhere. That's what he should be doing. By his ability and the way he goes about his business, he's so structured and disciplined that his study habits are working. All those things are just top-notch.''

Broncos coach Sean Payton said Monday that his team will approach Sunday's game "like you're seeing starters at these positions" if the Chiefs rest most of their first-string players.

"Obviously, NFL rosters are -- it's not like you have a college roster. I've been in this position before on the other side of it. I think you're looking at the scheme relative to the game plan and then planning on seeing the player that you're watching on film. If someone else is in that spot, then so be it," he said.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.