The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Ran Carthon on Tuesday after finishing 3-14 this season and earning the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft.

"It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course," team owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

The Titans said that Brian Callahan will continue as the team's head coach and that president of football operations Chad Brinker will lead the search for the franchise's next general manager.

Carthon had been the Titans' general manager since January 2023, and the team went 9-25 in his two seasons. Callahan was hired as the Titans' coach last year, replacing Mike Vrabel, who was fired after the 2023 season.