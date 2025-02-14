Stephen A. Smith lists a few teams he would love to see try to trade for Myles Garrett, including the Dallas Cowboys. (2:04)

The 2025 NFL offseason just began, with the Philadelphia Eagles being crowned Super Bowl LIX champions. And free agency and the draft both still lie ahead. But it's never too early to start thinking about next season and the battle for Super Bowl LX.

We asked 13 of our NFL experts -- Matt Bowen, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, Kalyn Kahler, Pamela Maldonado, Eric Moody, Jason Reid, Aaron Schatz, Ben Solak, Mike Tannenbaum, Lindsey Thiry, Seth Walder and Field Yates -- to make predictions for the season's Super Bowl matchup and MVP winner. They also picked offseason moves they would like to see, breakout candidates and teams that could regress in 2025.

Could an AFC team other than the Chiefs reach (and win) the Super Bowl? Are the Lions going to be worse after losing their two coordinators? Can Jayden Daniels continue his fast ascension and win MVP? Let's get into our early predictions, starting with whether the Eagles will run it back.

What's your early Super Bowl LX pick?

Matt Bowen, NFL analyst: Lions over Ravens. Even with the departure of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, this is still Dan Campbell's football program. And with pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson anchoring a healthy defense, the Lions will edge out Lamar Jackson in Super Bowl LX.

Jeremy Fowler, national NFL reporter: Bills over Rams. The Buffalo breakthrough will happen after the team adds key players this offseason. The Rams are not far off -- their defense will be elite next season.

Dan Graziano, national NFL reporter: Chiefs over Commanders. I'm not taking the result of one game to mean the Chiefs are done winning Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes. Look forward to two weeks of "Is Jayden Daniels the next Mahomes?" conversations leading up to the Super Bowl next season.

Kalyn Kahler, national NFL reporter: Eagles over Bills. The Chiefs will fix their left tackle spot, but I think the Bills will finally have Kansas City's number in the postseason. And under GM Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles have shown they can succeed despite losing coordinators, so the departure of Kellen Moore won't sabotage their plans of winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

Pamela Maldonado, sports betting analyst: Bengals over Commanders. Bold predictions are not for the weak. The Bengals are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season, and the Commanders are an intriguing long shot after making the NFC Championship Game. With significant cap space, both teams could make impactful moves to bolster their rosters and make the big game.

Eric Moody, fantasy analyst: Bills over Lions. Many thought these two teams would make the Super Bowl this past season. I don't think either needs many changes rosterwise to make the leap.

Jason Reid, Andscape senior NFL writer: Ravens over Eagles. Jackson can complete his ascent to the top of the league by dazzling throughout the playoffs and helping the Ravens dethrone the defending champs.

Aaron Schatz, NFL analyst: Bills over Lions. America gets the Super Bowl it wanted the previous season, as Josh Allen finally wins the AFC and Detroit has another strong (and healthier) season despite new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Ben Solak, NFL analyst: Ravens over Packers. The Packers should only get better with time, as they're a young team with enough resources to make one or two splash additions this offseason. The AFC will still be highly contentious, but the Ravens did a great job weathering the brain drain of last offseason and will enter 2025 with much more stability.

Mike Tannenbaum, NFL analyst: Ravens over Lions. Arguably two of the best teams in 2024 get to the big game in 2025. Baltimore's youth will greatly improve in the secondary, and Hutchinson will register 18 sacks to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Lindsey Thiry, national NFL reporter: Ravens over Eagles. With the return of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and several key players on a standout defense, the Eagles have the roster and know the formula to make another Super Bowl run. But the Ravens -- after having their postseason runs end prematurely the past three seasons -- finally finish the job with bolstered protection around Jackson.

Seth Walder, NFL analyst: Packers over Bengals. The Packers were the youngest team in snap-weighted age this season, and they were still pretty good! If they can find more of a pass rush and see growth from a couple of their wide receivers (which is very much in the cards given their age and underlying metrics), the Packers can take that next big step.

Field Yates, NFL analyst: Ravens over Eagles. The battle of the birds. Baltimore has the players in place to make a run, but it must prove that it has the capacity to get over the playoff hump. I think the Ravens will do so against Philly, which is well set up for another deep run next season.

Who's your pick for next season's MVP?

Bowen: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals. I thought Burrow should've received more MVP votes after throwing for 4,913 yards and 43 touchdowns, which both led the league. However, with an improved Bengals defense in 2025 and a ticket to the playoffs, Burrow will take home the award.

Fowler: Burrow. What he did this past season was ridiculous, but he was punished in MVP voting because of the team's losing record for much of the season. He will make sure Cincinnati gets off to a hotter start in 2025.

Graziano: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders. No team has repeated as NFC East champion in 20 years. So since the Eagles can't win the division, I say Washington builds on Daniels' rookie success and continues to ascend quickly.

Kahler: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs. After losing to the Eagles, Mahomes said his two Super Bowl losses motivate him more than anything else. I've talked with his personal trainer, who saw firsthand how the first loss changed Mahomes, and based on that, I expect Mahomes to return with a new level of focus and determination behind an improved offensive line.

Maldonado: Burrow. He elevates the Bengals' offense every season. He doesn't need to "build on his success" -- he just has to be Burrow, and the game follows.

play 0:54 Burrow confident Bengals can get back to Super Bowl Joe Burrow talks about the missed opportunities from this season and why he expects the Bengals to get back to another Super Bowl in the future.

Moody: Daniels. He was recognized as the Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished seventh in MVP voting. The Commanders have roughly $59 million in cap space, per Roster Management System, along with seven draft picks, so they can continue to build around him.

Reid: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens. This time, Jackson leaves no wiggle room for MVP voters. He'll produce the greatest statistical season -- by far -- for a quarterback in NFL history. And in a landslide vote, Jackson will win his third MVP award.

Schatz: Josh Allen, QB, Bills. There's nothing wrong with going with the best quarterback in the league, but who is that at this point? Mahomes will probably sail through another regular season at 90% peak efficiency, which leaves us with Allen, Jackson and Burrow. Since I'm picking the Bills to go to the Super Bowl, Allen would likely be coming off a great season, so let's predict a second straight trophy for him.

Solak: Jordan Love, QB, Packers. The rule of thumb is to find the starting quarterback of a team that wins its conference. If the Lions take a step back due to their coordinator changes, the Packers should push for a division title on the back of a productive Love campaign -- and they get a third-place schedule!

Tannenbaum: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers. He'll be in his second season with coach Jim Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman. The Chargers will also sign the Bengals' Tee Higgins and draft Miami's Elijah Arroyo, giving Hebert two more playmakers for him to boost his MVP case.

Thiry: Daniels. With a season of experience, including a postseason upset of the top-seeded Lions, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year will continue his meteoric rise. The key in his ability to do so? The Commanders' retention of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, providing Daniels the continuity to grow at a rapid pace.

Walder: Mahomes. When in doubt, give me the best quarterback on the planet. Even as his numbers have dipped over the past couple of years, he has remained elite on third down. I suspect the Chiefs will spend the offseason figuring out how they can get more out of early downs, which would help Mahomes' numbers rebound.

Yates: Jackson. He nearly secured his third MVP this past season as an unstoppable force. He needs to improve on his postseason play, but the Ravens should be a wins machine again in 2025.

What is one move you want to see this offseason?

Bowen: Wide receiver Tee Higgins signs with the Commanders. Adding another perimeter target for quarterback Jayden Daniels should be an offseason priority for Washington. It has the cap space to pair Higgins with Terry McLaurin, giving Daniels two difference-makers in the passing game.

Fowler: The Browns trade Myles Garrett to the Bills. Buffalo's lack of pass-rush prowess showed in key moments of the playoffs, especially against the Chiefs. Time to rectify that in a big way.

Graziano: The Bengals extend Ja'Marr Chase and re-sign Higgins. They need to rebuild their defense, but the offense is special and they should at least be thinking about ways to keep it intact.

Kahler: The Browns trade Garrett to the Lions. Imagine Aidan Hutchinson and Garrett playing together. This is the best move Detroit can make to get them to the Super Bowl next season.

Maldonado: The Giants trade up for the No. 1 pick to draft quarterback Cam Ward from Miami. The ripple effects across the draft would be wild, and pairing Ward with young talent such as Malik Nabers could be a thing of beauty.

Moody: Wide receiver Chris Godwin signs with the Jaguars. The breakout of wide receiver Jalen McMillan and tight end Cade Otton makes Godwin expendable if the Buccaneers want to improve other areas of the team, especially given his injury history. I could see Godwin joining his former offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, and playing alongside Brian Thomas Jr.

Reid: Higgins signs with the Commanders. Daniels can take a big step forward with the help of Higgins. And for the rest of the NFC East, Higgins and McLaurin will prove to be a nightmare pairing.

Schatz: Higgins signs with the Bills. I would like for this to happen because it makes my other predictions for 2025 much more likely to be correct -- and Bills fans deserve a championship team.

Solak: Higgins signs with the Patriots. I thought Drake Maye had a quietly spectacular season in the face of appalling wide receiver play. The Patriots need a star receiver fast if they're going to maximize his rookie window.

Tannenbaum: The Browns trade Garrett to the Lions. This move would give Detroit the best pass-rushing duo in the league and the inside track to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Thiry: Wide receiver Davante Adams signs with the Chargers. If the Jets move on from Adams, the Chargers should sign him ASAP. In Jim Harbaugh's first season, they lost in the wild-card round with a floundering offense. Justin Herbert needs a true No. 1 receiver, and Adams fits the bill.

Walder: Cornerback D.J. Reed signs with the Commanders. With Daniels on his rookie contract for a few more years, the time is now for Washington -- and it has the cap space to add a bounty of talent. Reed has consistently been a strong corner for the Jets over the past three seasons, and he would make a strong tandem with Mike Sainristil.

Yates: Guard Trey Smith signs with the Bears. Smith figures to be one of the most coveted free agents and could cash in on the richest guard contract ever. A deal in Chicago would help protect Caleb Williams in the Ben Johnson-led offensive scheme.

Name one team, coach or player who will break out in the 2025 season.

Bowen: Rome Odunze, WR, Bears. Under Ben Johnson, I expect Odunze to elevate his game as a three-level target for quarterback Caleb Williams. And with Keenan Allen likely heading to free agency, Odunze will see a bump in volume as the No. 2 opposite DJ Moore.

Fowler: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons. Everything is set up for him -- a viable supporting cast, a strong running game and a winnable NFC South. Atlanta will showcase his immense talents in Year 2.

Graziano: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals. How quickly we forget, right? Everybody thought Harrison would slide right into NFL stardom, but it can take a minute even for the can't-miss guys. Harrison still has all the skills that made us love him heading into the draft, plus a year in the league.

Kahler: Caleb Williams, QB, Bears. If the Bears improve their offensive line, I expect Williams to have the season we all thought he would in 2024, pushing himself into the same conversation as Jayden Daniels. Johnson will coach him harder and free him up so he feels ownership of the offense.

Maldonado: The Broncos. After exceeding expectations in 2024, the Broncos are well positioned for success with a strong offensive line, defense and financial flexibility. They have roughly $50 million in cap space for this upcoming season, per Roster Management System.

Moody: The Bears. They landed the best head coaching candidate in Johnson. Pairing Johnson with Williams could pay immediate dividends, especially if Chicago improves its offensive line in free agency and through the draft. This is even more promising given the Bears' talent on defense.

play 1:20 Ben Johnson tells Stephen A. his plans for Bears, Caleb Williams New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson joins Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" to discuss how he plans to take the franchise forward.

Reid: Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs. Because of injuries at wideout (namely Rashee Rice), the Chiefs asked a lot of Worthy during his rookie season. But he delivered, and he'll have a sensational sophomore year.

Schatz: Drake Maye, QB, Patriots. You have to think the Patriots will significantly upgrade their offensive line this offseason, giving Maye time to throw and show his natural talents. He finished the 2024 season with 2,276 passing yards and 421 rushing yards in just 12 starts.

Solak: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Packers. Some of the most impactful linebacker play in 2024 came from the second-round rookie, who looks faster than every other player on the field at his best. If Cooper improves in coverage, he'll have a Fred Warner-esque impact on the Packers' defense.

Tannenbaum: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders. With a full offseason, he'll vault into superstar status. Washington will certainly enhance its offensive line and depth at skill positions, and Daniels will only continue to improve.

Thiry: Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers. The 49ers drafted Pearsall with the intention that he would play a larger role in his second season, but after recovering from a gunshot wound, he was needed earlier than anticipated following a series of injuries to teammates. After a full offseason with quarterback Brock Purdy, along with the likely departure of Deebo Samuel Sr. (requested a trade), Pearsall will prove why the 49ers took him in the first round.

Walder: Keion White, DL, Patriots. He split his time aligning as an edge rusher and a defensive tackle this past season, but his numbers as an interior rusher were astounding. White's 21% pass rush win rate at defensive tackle would have ranked first by a lot if he qualified. I think he is a future double-digit sack player.

Yates: Williams. I overestimated the infrastructure in place in Chicago for Williams' rookie season, but I'm bullish on the immediate impact Johnson will have in getting Williams on track this season. Count Moore and Odunze in this category as well.

Which team will take a step back in the 2025 season?

Bowen: Steelers. The late-season fade creates concern, as does the quarterback position. Yes, the Steelers could re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but they also need to add some playmaking talent at receiver opposite George Pickens. This offense needs a major boost to make the playoffs in 2025.

Fowler: Vikings. A slight step back. They will remain playoff-caliber, but it's tough to replicate a 14-win season when several key free agents are poised to leave and the offense could be breaking in a new quarterback.

Graziano: Texans. The offensive coordinator change felt like a panic move that I found alarming, they probably can't count on the same kind of year from Joe Mixon, and the defense carried them for much of the season. It's tougher to sustain defensive team excellence year-over-year, so unless their offensive line and receiver corps get much better, this team could fade a little. (I just don't know who will catch them in their division!)

Kahler: Buccaneers. Carolina could be building something with Bryce Young, and Michael Penix Jr. is ready to boost the Falcons, so competition in the NFC South will take a step up this season. Will Baker Mayfield have the same success with Josh Grizzard as his third offensive coordinator in Tampa?

Maldonado: Lions. Losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators presents a major challenge, as history shows teams often struggle in similar situations. While the Lions are loaded with talent, these coaching changes could shrink the gap between them and the rest of the NFC North.

Moody: Buccaneers. The NFC South won't be as easy for the Buccaneers in 2025 like it was in 2024. Mayfield will have another new offensive coordinator, and hitting on three straight OC hires is rare.

Reid: Vikings. So many things went right for them in 2024. It's difficult to imagine they will have as many things break their way, especially with a potential change at quarterback.

Schatz: Commanders. When a team pulls off a magical run to the conference championship despite not being one of the two or three best teams in the conference, you usually see a step back the following season. And when quarterbacks are as good as Jayden Daniels was as a rookie, they usually don't take the step forward that fans expect because they're already very good and there's not much room to improve.

Solak: Chiefs. They were 12-0 in one-score games throughout last season. That won't keep happening! (It'll probably keep happening.)

Tannenbaum: Vikings. Sam Darnold played extremely well in 2024. But whether it's him or J.J. McCarthy as the starter in 2025, it will be hard to replicate that kind of quarterback success.

Thiry: Lions. When you are as good as the Lions were in 2024 (right up until that early playoff exit), your coaching staff gets raided. So expect to see some growing pains early, and maybe some fatigue after failing in two straight emotional playoff runs, before they come to and surge down the stretch again.

Walder: Broncos. The simplest way to pick a regression candidate is to look for teams with elite defenses and mediocre offenses. It's just so hard to repeat defensive success year after year, and Denver ranked only 15th in EPA per play on offense. Yes, Bo Nix might progress in Year 2. But he also might not!

Yates: Lions. The Lions are going to be excellent next season, but when you tie for the most wins in the NFL, you have the most room to fall. They're my early pick to win the NFC North, but it could be through a 12-5 season as opposed to a 15-2 season.