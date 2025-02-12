Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the NFL offseason still in its earliest stages, most of the looming moves by the Indianapolis Colts remain unpredictable.

But there is clarity on at least one important issue the team needs to work through: The Colts are \going to make a move of some significance at quarterback this offseason.

General manager Chris Ballard is on record saying the team needs to add "competition" at quarterback alongside 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson, who faces a pivotal Year 3 in 2025. Richardson's uneven performance to date (50.6% career completion rate) and his injury history naturally give the Colts pause as they look toward the future.

"We can't beat our head against the wall," Ballard said last month. "We've got to have competition at the position just for the fact that, one, competition makes everybody better. And then, two, [Richardson] has not proven he can play 17 games."

The Colts do not appear ready to give up on Richardson. In fact, Ballard stressed that there's too much of a rush to judgment when dealing with young quarterbacks.

"We have zero patience as a league with quarterbacks," Ballard said. "You're seeing it throughout the league where guys fail one place and, now, all of a sudden they're doing really well somewhere else. Every quarterback's journey and developmental cycle is different, and I wish I had a magic wand that could wave and get them to the top of the peak right away. But that's not realistic."

Still, Ballard's statements about his intentions were fairly clear: The Colts are going to do something at quarterback.

But here's where it gets murky. What does this quarterback move look like? Who's included in the range of options?

Proven veteran

For the purposes of this exercise, it seems prudent to eliminate options like Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings, who is likely to command a massive salary if he makes it to the open market. Even if some teams remain skeptical that he can duplicate the success he enjoyed in a breakout season in Minnesota in 2024, the tight quarterback market is likely to drive up his price.

With Richardson still in the fold and potentially still viable, look for the Colts to consider more moderately priced veterans if they go that route in addressing the need. That means the quarterback they sign will need to be open to the idea of being a starter or backup -- another reason a pursuit of Darnold seems unlikely.

Depending on what happens between now and the free-agent signing period in mid-March, the veteran options in this category could include Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jameis Winston of the Cleveland Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo of the Los Angeles Rams and Taylor Heinicke of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Why might one of these options work? For one, they'd provide an experienced player alongside Richardson, offsetting his own inexperience. And if Richardson ultimately begins 2025 as the starter, these are players capable of playing with minimal preparation and therefore well-suited to being a backup.

If you're wondering about any potential for Colts interest in Aaron Rodgers -- the New York Jets recently informed the 41-year old four-time NFL MVP that they'll be parting ways with him -- don't bet on it. The Colts' history with an aging Matt Ryan in 2022 left a distaste in the organization for older quarterbacks. That directly led to the decision to go all-in on the draft, leading the Colts to Richardson.

Veteran Joe Flacco was the Colts' backup last season. But if the Colts are truly looking for competition for Richardson, they'll likely look elsewhere. Flacco lost the starting job to Richardson after two weeks after briefly taking over at midseason.

Young veteran

There are not a plethora of options here, but quarterbacks with some experience and potential upside could be appealing in the Colts' situation.

A couple names to watch: Justin Fields of the Steelers, Daniel Jones of the Vikings and Mac Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Each player is on his second team and looking for an opportunity to revitalize his career.

Teams aren't likely to guarantee any of these players a starting job. But a chance to compete for one with Richardson, who has missed 19 combined games to injury the past two seasons, offers a reasonable chance to play meaningful snaps.

The Colts' personnel department probably will monitor other teams' rosters in the coming weeks to see whether impending moves could provide other options in this tier, whether via trade or outright signing.

Rookie

This isn't the year to rely on the draft for a franchise quarterback. But that doesn't mean this draft is devoid of talent for teams looking for value beyond Round 1.

There's a precedent for a team with a young, oft-injured starting quarterback selecting an impressive prospect after Day 1 of the draft. The Philadelphia Eagles' selection of Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in 2020 -- while Carson Wentz was still on their roster -- worked out pretty well.

If that kind of approach interests the Colts, there are options. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, whom ESPN's Jordan Reid projects as a mid-Day 2 pick, is coming off a prolific season with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe is a dual-threat quarterback who prompts a wide range of opinions as he's still developing as a passer. But his skill set would offer something similar to that of Richardson, who is also an accomplished runner.

Kyle McCord of Syracuse led FBS teams with 4,779 passing yards last season and followed that with an impressive performance in front of scouts at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He has made a compelling case to be considered as a mid-round pick.

The Colts' intentions are clear: A quarterback move is coming. But what shape that move takes very much remains a mystery.