The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, and the City of Brotherly Love is celebrating in style.

The Eagles lifted the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday after a dominant outing against the Kansas City Chiefs -- at one point leading 34-0 en route to a 40-22 final score. Jalen Hurts captured game MVP honors, passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns to go with 72 yards and a score on the ground.

And now, the Lombardi Trophy is on full display in Philadelphia. With a crowd bolstered by city public school students who were given the day off, the Eagles' parade is offering a exultant tour through the city -- starting at 11 a.m. ET, heading northbound on Broad Street and eventually ending at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, famous for its cameo in "Rocky."

Here are the best moments from Philadelphia's parade day on Friday.

Cooper DeJean's best week ever

A royal procession

Having a blast

"You can't use words to describe this."@saquon having too much fun at the @Eagles SB parade 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X1vb32EqmX — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2025

Saquon came prepared

Hurts and Graham with the Lombardi

Love hurts on Valentine's Day

Josh Sweat gets the fur coat

Philly's ready