The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, and the City of Brotherly Love is celebrating in style.
The Eagles lifted the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday after a dominant outing against the Kansas City Chiefs -- at one point leading 34-0 en route to a 40-22 final score. Jalen Hurts captured game MVP honors, passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns to go with 72 yards and a score on the ground.
And now, the Lombardi Trophy is on full display in Philadelphia. With a crowd bolstered by city public school students who were given the day off, the Eagles' parade is offering a exultant tour through the city -- starting at 11 a.m. ET, heading northbound on Broad Street and eventually ending at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, famous for its cameo in "Rocky."
Here are the best moments from Philadelphia's parade day on Friday.
Cooper DeJean's best week ever
Cooper DeJean's having too much fun
📺: #SBLIX Parade on @nflnetwork
A royal procession
The King of Philly 🏆
Having a blast
"You can't use words to describe this." Saquon having too much fun at the Eagles SB parade
Saquon came prepared
Saquon put the goggles to work 🍾 #SBLIX
Hurts and Graham with the Lombardi
Jalen Hurts & Brandon Graham cam 🏆 #FlyEaglesFly
📺: #SBLIX Parade on @nflnetwork
Love hurts on Valentine's Day
Jalen's Valentine's Day fit 😂
(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/3ZEeMY8fxj
Josh Sweat gets the fur coat
The winner is Josh Sweat 🔥
(via @SmithNoland2, @JOEL9ONE) https://t.co/qElugP0FNA pic.twitter.com/OHutBL0olz
Philly's ready
Scenes of Philly before the Eagles #SBLIX parade 🦅