Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested last week in Georgia on two counts, according to online records.

Toney was booked in a Douglas County (Georgia) facility on Feb. 6 on counts of aggravated assault -- strangulation and obstructing/harassing 911 calls. A judge set a bail of $25,000 on each count.

Records show Toney was not in custody on Feb. 7.

TMZ Sports, citing police documents, reported that on Jan. 14, Toney allegedly put his hand around a woman's throat and squeezed "with enough force to cause her to be unable to [breathe]." Red marks were spotted on the woman's neck, and petechial hemorrhaging was noticed in her eyes.

Toney also allegedly took the woman's phone from her to prevent her from calling authorities.

Toney, 26, appeared in three games for the Cleveland Browns last season before he was released in December following a taunting penalty and a muffed punt in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A 2021 first-round pick by the New York Giants, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in the middle of the 2022 season. He had a key punt return in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII that helped deliver the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs hoped he could become their No. 1 wide receiver in 2023, but that never developed, and he was inactive for all four playoff games that season as Kansas City won back-to-back championships.