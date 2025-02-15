What's a realistic price for Giants to trade for No. 1 pick?

Jeff Saturday pours cold water on the suggestion that Matt Stafford may be traded to the New York Giants from the L.A. Rams. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It's possible the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft will be up for auction. That could be attractive to the quarterback-needy New York Giants, depending on how they handle the position through free agency or trade avenues.

This isn't like last year where the top three picks were essentially off-limits from the moment the regular season ended. The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders weren't even listening on picks one and two, respectively. The New England Patriots feigned interest but were never going to budge barring an unrealistic Godfather-style offer.

That left the Giants on the outside looking in on the top tier of quarterbacks. It's unlikely to be the same this year. The Tennessee Titans, with the No. 1 overall pick, appear potentially open for business.

"Draft picks are our biggest form of currency, so when there's opportunities to trade back to collect more picks, we're going to do that," new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said at his introductory news conference.

Tennessee currently has only one top 100 selection and eight picks overall in this year's draft.

Picking third puts the Giants in a sweet spot. It's possible the Titans could land a deal that drops them to No. 3 and still provides the opportunity to select their top choice should quarterbacks (likely Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders) go one and two and they like edge rusher Abdul Carter or cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Tennessee would also collect the additional draft capital they desire in this scenario, likely more Day 2 picks.

So what exactly is a reasonable price for the Giants to move up to the No. 1 overall pick? There have been 13 trades of the top pick in the NFL draft since 1967, but it has been 50 years since the team picking third overall moved into the top spot.

That was when the Atlanta Falcons traded up to select quarterback Steve Bartkowski out of the University of California in the 1975 NFL draft. The Baltimore Colts then grabbed guard Ken Huff (North Carolina) with the third pick and also received offensive lineman George Kunz back from the Falcons.

What does that mean five decades later? Not much. That trade was a long time ago and is outdated considering the altered value of NFL draft capital.

The most recent trade for the No. 1 overall pick came in 2023 when the Bears dealt it to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore, pick No. 9, a second-round pick, another first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

The Panthers selected quarterback Bryce Young with the top overall selection in that QB-rich draft.

That was quite a haul the Bears received for the top pick. And maybe the Raiders, selecting sixth this year, are willing to offer something similar (likely slightly less considering their draft position) for Sanders or Ward if they are the ones in full-bloom love with a quarterback. Las Vegas should be considered the Giants' top competition for the No. 1 overall pick this year if it's up for sale.

The price for the Raiders would likely be steeper than for the Giants given the value of the No. 3 overall selection. According to a modern draft chart based on approximate value, the No. 1 overall pick is equal to No. 3 and a mid-third-round pick.

But in order for the Giants to move up for a quarterback, it would likely take slightly more. There is generally a surcharge or premium to trade up for quarterbacks.

Still, the Giants' first and second-round picks (Nos. 3 and 34) provide similar or more value than the top pick based on most modern draft charts. Even the Giants' third-round pick (No. 66) and perhaps a 2026 second-round pick might provide enough value, if packaged with No. 3 overall, for the Titans to make such a move if they are not smitten with Ward or Sanders and want to defer their QB decision another year.

This is likely what it would take for the Giants to make such a move -- No. 3 overall and Day 2 picks. Perhaps they could be asked to throw in another mid-round pick or future selection as well. If they are sold on either quarterback, that should not preclude them from making such a potential franchise-altering move.

These are all possibilities because there is no clear-cut consensus top pick this year. It isn't considered a great quarterback class. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Sanders as his fourth overall prospect on the big board and Ward fifth. There are questions surrounding both quarterbacks -- and varying opinions. ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates has Ward as his 12th-ranked prospect and Sanders 19th.

Another past trade that could be used as a guideline for the Giants moving up to take a quarterback is the 2017 swap between the Bears and San Francisco 49ers. Chicago moved from pick No. 3 overall to No. 2 and gave up a third, fourth and future third to grab quarterback Mitchell Trubisky out of North Carolina. The 49ers took defensive lineman Solomon Thomas from Stanford third overall. The Bears' decision to trade up for Trubisky, now a backup for the Bills, has not aged well.

Again, the No. 3 overall pick and essentially some Day 2 selections to move up and grab a quarterback. That should be what it takes for the Giants to get their guy this year, if they are so inclined.

It's no secret the Giants are scouring the landscape for their future franchise quarterback. One NFL executive said general manager Joe Schoen made it obvious at the Senior Bowl that was his focus.

Schoen appears to be taking the lead from ownership after the plan entering last season was to find a quarterback in this year's draft if it didn't work out with Daniel Jones. It clearly did not work out. Jones was benched and cut before Thanksgiving.

"That's obviously the No. 1 issue for us going into this offseason is to find our quarterback of the future, whether that be via the draft or acquire a veteran," owner John Mara said after the season. "It's going to be up to [Schoen and coach Brian Daboll] to decide."

Given this type of mandate, as long as the top pick is actually available from the Titans, the price of a trade shouldn't be much of an obstacle -- if the Giants are sold on any of the draft's top quarterbacks.