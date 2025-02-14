Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets the Philadelphia crowd riled up at the end of his parade speech. (0:46)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia was awash in green on Valentine's Day to celebrate its Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Swooning fans screamed and cheered Friday as Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie took turns hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the start of the team's victory parade through the City of Brotherly Love.

Many fans camped out along the parade route overnight, huddling under blankets and in tents to secure prime spots near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the Eagles took the stage on the "Rocky" steps.

"You know, I told myself that when I got drafted that I wouldn't come to the 'Rocky' steps until I won a championship," Hurts said. "And now we're here."

A few rowdy fans lobbed beer cans to players riding on the open-air buses, and a wayward throw smacked Eagles general manager Howie Roseman in the forehead.

"I bleed for this city!" Roseman said later during the celebration.

Other fans decked out in Eagles jerseys climbed trees and light poles, perched atop ladders and clung to a statue of Benjamin Franklin near City Hall to get a glimpse of record-setting running back Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean, the rookie defensive back who ran an interception into the end zone on his 22nd birthday.

"This team is special," coach Nick Sirianni said. "We can't be great without the greatness of others, and that certainly applies to our fans."

Barkley, along with many other players, hopped off the buses to walk along the parade route and exchange high-fives with fans who pressed against teetering barricades.

Jordan Jaindl, who couldn't make it to the 2018 parade after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl, wasn't going to miss this one, bringing his wife and three daughters from Binghamton, New York. This team, he said, was the embodiment of the city.

"Their work ethic," he said. "How they have to grind for each win. We have to grind here in Philly."

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was among the players to speak at the podium, and at the conclusion of his speech, he recited the criticism that was leveled at him throughout the season.

"They said I was a diva, they said all I care about was stats," Brown said. "You going to get all those things wrong about me, but one thing you get right: I'm a f---ing champion!"

Fans showed up with grocery carts stocked with food and booze, while a few stayed warm in a hotel, sipping champagne. One group roasted a pig with the number "15" carved into the side -- a final shot at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Eagles, despite being underdogs, dominated the Chiefs in the big game Sunday, shutting them out in the first half before finishing with a 40-22 victory.

"I'm so happy you didn't have to go through a nail-biter game," veteran defensive end Brandon Graham said. "It's about us being gritty. We're going to stay gritty."

Graham, 11 weeks after tearing his triceps and declaring that he was out for the rest of the season, returned to play 13 snaps in the Super Bowl. Prior to the season, he had announced his intention to retire after his 15th year in the league, but he left his future plans more open-ended during his parade speech Friday.

"I'm so thankful for my kids, my family. So thankful to be a part of this organization. You guys made me what I am today," said Graham, who was the last Eagles player to speak. "Only problem I have with this season is that it's over. We getting ready for next year."

Earlier this week, Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city leaders implored the team's exuberant fans to stay safe and keep the mood festive.

"In the midst of all this beauty, all of the sacrifices this team has made to meet this moment, we don't want it to all go by the wayside," the mayor said.

Two women were shot in the legs Friday during an argument with another person near the parade, police said, but it was not clear where it took place or whether it had a connection to the celebration.

There was a large police presence along the route, which stretched from South Philadelphia, where the Eagles play, to City Hall and the art museum.

Dump trucks and heavy equipment blocked many side streets, and city schools, courts and other agencies closed for the parade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.