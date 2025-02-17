Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland was cited for driving under the influence last Wednesday in Georgia, according to records obtained by ESPN.

According to the incident report, Cleveland, who was driving a Ford F-250, was stopped by police at 10:25 p.m. in Milledgeville, Georgia, after failing to maintain his lane.

Cleveland told an officer that he drank approximately three to four beers at a country club but had not had any alcohol within the last two hours and consented to field sobriety tests. He then consented to a breathalyzer test, which showed he had a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .178, over twice the legal limit of .08. He was then placed under arrest, and after being transported to the jail, he produced a breath result of .161.

Cleveland, 26, received citations for DUI and failure to drive within a single lane, according to the booking report, and was released from custody early Thursday morning after posting a $1,000 bond.

Cleveland has played the past four seasons for the Ravens, who selected him in the third round out of the University of Georgia in the 2021 draft.

He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month.