Champ Kelly is out as assistant general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, a source told ESPN on Monday, confirming a report.

Kelly spent three seasons with the Raiders and served as the interim general manager in 2023 after the team parted ways with former general manager Dave Ziegler in the middle of the season.

Kelly recently interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager vacancy.

Before joining the Raiders, Kelly spent six seasons with the Chicago Bears as the franchise's director of pro scouting and later the assistant director of player personnel.

Kelly began working in the NFL in 2007 as a college scout for the Denver Broncos. He was also an assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting, and assistant director of pro personnel until leaving the organization after the 2014 season.

