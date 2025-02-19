Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 2024 season wrap-up message from Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan was all about progress and momentum.

He reminded that the Panthers finished strong. They won two of their final three games and took the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the wire in one-score games.

Morgan noted that Bryce Young emerged in his second season as a quarterback the team can build around, and first-year NFL head coach Dave Canales lived up to expectations in developing the top pick of the 2023 draft. That helped him avoid becoming the third head coach in three years to be fired by owner David Tepper.

"I do feel like we're making a lot of progress,'' Morgan said after Carolina finished 5-12 for its seventh straight losing season. "Things are trending in a really good direction. I feel like the culture is changing here. Guys are starting to feel what it's like to win.''

Morgan also was realistic. He acknowledged the Panthers have many holes to fill, starting with a defense that finished last in the NFL in total defense (404.5 YPG), points allowed (31.4 PPG) and rush defense (179.7 YPG).

"The focal point will be to bring in really good football players, wherever those are at either side of the ball,'' Morgan said as he looked toward the offseason. "We just want to create a lot of depth and competition on this team.

"But I'm definitely not blind in the sense that we do have to improve the defense. The defense wasn't up to standard. We have to address that.''

Improving the defense is Carolina's top priority as it puts together free agency and draft plans. The eighth pick of the draft should be on the defensive side, as should a majority of the team's nine picks.

The Panthers rank around the middle of the league in cap space with a projected $30 million, according to Roster Management System.

Here is a look at their needs and possible candidates to meet them:

Big free agent splash is unlikely

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett asked for a trade and would look great opposite Jadeveon Clowney. Garrett's 14 sacks in 2024 were a half-sack less than the combined total of Carolina's outside linebackers. However, Garrett wants to go to a contender, and the Panthers are a few years from that. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins also would be a great fit opposite 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette and veteran Adam Thielen. If he leaves the Bengals as a free agent, he will likely seek a contender and the price would be too high for Carolina.

The Panthers likely will have to settle on mid-level players in free agency and continue to build through the draft, so don't count on a big splash.

Realistic free agent options

Carolina could go after mid-level speed receivers like Darius Slayton of the New York Giants or Noah Brown of the Washington Commanders to help Young, who needs more weapons to go with Legette, Thielen and Jalen Coker. But the focus will be on defense, particularly edge rushers and linemen. The Panthers finished tied for 30th in sacks with 32 and their leading edge rusher, A'Shawn Robinson, had 5.5 sacks.

Linebacker Josh Sweat of the Eagles showed his potential in the Super Bowl with constant pressure of Patrick Mahomes. His eight sacks in 2024 were the second most of his career, so the price shouldn't be outrageous if he's willing to walk away from a Super Bowl team. A stout defensive lineman to play up front with Pro Bowl defensive end Derrick Brown, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 1, might offer Carolina more options.

Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle could be a cap casualty with an $8 million hit in 2025, so somebody like Osa Odighizuwa of the Dallas Cowboys or Milton Williams of the Eagles would be a good fit. Both can be disruptive, something Carolina desperately lacked in '24.

Safety is also an area Carolina could upgrade completely if the team moves on from free agent Xavier Woods as expected. A player like Andre Cisco of the Jacksonville Jaguars could fit there.

Draft means D

The Panthers pick at No. 8, so barring a trade up, they aren't likely to select the two players who would help the most. Those would be Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. But this is a deep defensive draft so a player like Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker or Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen would be solid options.

With the exception of a wide receiver or offensive tackle in the middle rounds, the rest of Carolina's draft board should be dominated by defensive players.

The future at right tackle

Speaking off tackles, Taylor Moton has been a solid fixture on the right side since being a second-round pick in 2017. He's also 30 and his knees have been a concern the past few seasons. So don't be surprised if Carolina drafts a tackle to develop as a backup and possible replacement. And if Carolina doesn't get receiver help in free agency, don't be surprised to see Morgan trade up to get a receiver in the third round.

Special teams

All three specialists were set to become free agents. So while there are bigger, more impactful needs, this can't be ignored. Long snapper JJ Jansen has re-signed, but there is no guarantee kicker Eddy Piniero or punter Johnny Hekker will be back.

Carolina already has signed kicker Matthew Wright to a reserve/futures contract, which could be a hint of the direction it will take at kicker, and will look at other specialists at the NFL combine next week.