LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers will host the NFL's second regular-season game in Brazil, the NFL announced Wednesday, making the franchise the first to play on five continents.

The Chargers will face an opponent to be announced in São Paolo on Friday, Sept. 5, the day after the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night.

This game will be the Chargers' first international competition since hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City in 2019. The Bolts lost that game 24-19. L.A. has also played two games at London's Wembley Stadium, against the Tennessee Titans in 2018 and against New Orleans in 2008, as well as games in Tokyo, Berlin and Sydney.

"It's an honor to once again represent the NFL on an international stage," Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos wrote in a statement. "It's also a tremendous opportunity to help grow the game and bring the Chargers brand to millions of sports fans across Brazil and Latin America."

The NFL's first game in Brazil, which featured the Philadelphia Eagles against the Green Bay Packers last season, was overshadowed by poor field conditions. Players struggled to find their footing throughout the game at Brazil's Arena Corinthians, normally a soccer stadium. The Eagles won the game 34-29.

"I mean, y'all saw out there that it was kind of rough to get traction," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "Definitely challenging on that field. It's not the type of field we're used to playing on."

The NFL is working with stadium officials to ensure that the field in Brazil will be in much better condition than it was for last year's game, a league source told ESPN Thursday.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.