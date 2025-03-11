Open Extended Reactions

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Malik Harrison, LB

Harrison agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract.

What it means: For the second year in a row, the Steelers added to their linebacking corps with a former Baltimore Ravens draft pick. This time around, they're bringing in Harrison, a 2020 third-round pick. Harrison had his best season in 2024, posting 54 tackles, including three for loss, and two sacks.The Ohio State product is best in the run game and he'll help round out a group of inside linebackers including Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb, who are stronger defending the pass. Harrison also has some position flexibility, playing outside linebacker at times for the Ravens, too.

What's the risk: Signing Harrison likely signals the end of Elandon Roberts' tenure in Pittsburgh. The former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins inside linebacker was a hard-nosed, gritty run stuffer during his two seasons in Pittsburgh. A big personality, Roberts was a leader on the defense and brought a signature Steelers intensity when he was on the field. Harrison will be asked to fill a similar role as he reunites with former Ravens teammate Patrick Queen.