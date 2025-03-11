Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

The Chargers' first big move came in the form of a new one-year deal for former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Los Angeles Chargers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Najee Harris, RB

The ex-Steeler Harris and the Chargers agreed March 10 on a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: It's been eight years since the Chargers had a 1,000-yard rusher when Melvin Gordon rushed for 1,105 yards in 207. Since then, the Chargers have searched but have failed to build an effective rushing offense. Even last season, when coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff boasted about the running game they would build in L.A., the team was ultimately below league average in rushing yards per game (110.7). Harris has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons in the NFL; his physical style of running is one that Harbaugh covets and could be the difference in the Chargers rushing offense next season.

What's the risk: The deal is for one year at $9.5 million, which leaves little risk for the Chargers, as moving on from Harris won't cause them any significant cap penalties.

Donte Jackson, CB

Jackson, formerly with the Steelers, agreed to a two-year deal with the Chargers on March 10.

What it means: When general manager Joe Hortiz took the job, he preached about the importance of having cornerbacks, telling reporters that "it's a position that you never stop chasing." Jackson adds depth and experience to the Chargers' cornerback room, which was led by two rookies, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, in 2024. Jackson's five interceptions last season were more than any corner on the Chargers roster has had in a season, giving the Chargers a player with quality ball instincts. Last offseason, cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr. were projected to be the team's starters, but both remain free agents.

What's the risk: Jackson will turn 30 in November next season and dealt with injuries last season. He missed two of the Steelers final three games with a lingering back issue and played just 30% of the defensive snaps in a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, Jackson's deal (two years, $13 million) isn't a significant financial commitment for the Chargers.

Khalil Mack fulfilled a need for Jim Harbaugh's squad by signing a one-year deal to return. Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Khalil Mack, LB

Mack and the Chargers reached an agreement on a one-year, fully guaranteed $18 million deal.

What it means: Mack had been the Chargers' top priority this offseason and helped them keep one of the league's best pass rushers for another year. Mack has a team-high 23 sacks over the last two seasons, and he led all Chargers players with a 13% pass rush win rate en route to his ninth Pro Bowl last season. The deal allows the Chargers to focus on the rest of the roster, where the team's needs are aplenty, including interior offensive line, defensive line, and wide receiver. The Chargers have already lost defensive tackle Poona Ford (Rams) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (Bills).

What's the risk: There isn't much risk on this deal. It is a one-year, fully guaranteed $18 million contract, which is close to average for the booming edge rusher market. Mack, 34, didn't show much sign of decline in 2024 and is one of the team's most respected players.