Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams will not face discipline from the NFL for carrying an unlicensed gun, with a league spokesman confirming to ESPN on Wednesday that the matter is closed.

Williams, 23, avoided criminal charges for the gun, discovered by police during a traffic stop in October. He was a passenger in the car being driven by his brother when police pulled his brother over for speeding. Two guns were found, one registered to Williams and one to his brother.

Williams did not have a concealed pistol license to carry the gun at the time but obtained one later. Wayne County (Michigan) prosecutors in late November declined to charge Williams.

Williams has been suspended by the NFL two times for six games total in his first three seasons for violating gambling and performance enhancing drug policies.

He hauled in 58 catches for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in 2024. He has 10 touchdowns in 33 career games since the Lions selected him No. 12 overall in the 2022 draft.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.