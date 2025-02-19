Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles filled their vacant offensive coordinator job from within, promoting passing game coordinator/associate head coach Kevin Patullo to the post Wednesday.

He'll replace Kellen Moore, who was hired as the New Orleans Saints' head coach shortly after Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patullo, 43, has an extended history with coach Nick Sirianni. Patullo served as wide receivers coach and then pass game specialist for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2020 during Sirianni's stint as the Colts' offensive coordinator. Sirianni hired Patullo as pass game coordinator when he got the Eagles' head coaching job in 2021.

"[He has been] very important to the success that we've had," Sirianni said earlier this month. "He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me with different things, with head coaching things. I can't tell you I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, 'What do you think?'... He's kind of the same sounding board for Kellen of the offensive side.

"This is eight years with Kevin. That continuity is really important because he knows what I'm thinking in certain situations, how you want things to be taught, all those different things."

The switch to Patullo means that quarterback Jalen Hurts will have his fifth different playcaller since entering the league in 2020. While Hurts hasn't received the level of continuity he'd like, there is familiarity between he and Patullo, with Patullo helping to shape the offense and the passing game in particular the past several seasons.

"I have a lot of confidence in him and what he's shown," Hurts said of Patullo last week. "However, I've learned over the years [the offensive coordinator decision] is out of my jurisdiction. So just kind of taking things as they come and trying to go out there and be the best I can be and just learn and evolve."

The last in-house offensive coordinator promotion did not go as hoped. The Eagles elevated Brian Johnson, a longtime friend of the Hurts family, to the role following the departure of Shane Steichen. The offensive visions of Sirianni, Johnson and Hurts never fully aligned, leading to a lack of identity on offense that factored into the team's collapse down the stretch in 2023.

Moore was brought in to replace Johnson this offseason. Sirianni ceded much of the offensive control to him and took on more of a CEO role. The Eagles leaned on Saquon Barkley and their elite ground game following their Week 5 bye, helping to ignite a 10-game winning streak and a Super Bowl run.