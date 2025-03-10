Rams 2025 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Los Angeles Rams and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Poona Ford, DT

Ford agreed to a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

What it means: By signing Ford, the Rams add a veteran run-stopper to their young defensive front. Ford played in all 17 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and had 3 sacks, 39 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and one interception. Ford was ProFootballFocus' fifth-highest graded interior defender last season and sixth-ranked run defender. Adding Ford could mean the Rams will not be bringing back free agent defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.

What's the risk: It's a three-year deal worth up to $29.6 million with $17 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN. The Rams prioritized adding talent to help stop the run after they allowed at least 100 or more rushing yards in 15 games -- including in both playoff games -- last season. By adding Ford, Los Angeles addressed that need early in free agency.

Davante Adams, WR

Adams agreed to a two-year deal with the Rams.

What it means: The Rams are building a high-powered offense next season behind quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Adams. After three injury-plagued seasons for wide receiver Cooper Kupp, this signing signals the end of his tenure with Los Angeles. Rams general manager Les Snead indicated the team was exploring adding a veteran to the receivers room during free agency and Adams brings that and more as one of the best receivers of the last decade. It will be hard to find a better one-two punch at receiver than Nacua and Adams in 2025.

What's the risk: With only $26 million guaranteed over the two-year deal, the Rams are paying Adams below the rate that elite receivers are expected to re-sign for this offseason. It's not a cheap deal for the Rams and Adams but the $23 million average salary per season is easy for the Rams to pay a veteran receiver who is showing no signs of slowing down.