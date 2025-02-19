Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets the Philadelphia crowd riled up at the end of his parade speech. (0:46)

A ring isn't enough for A.J. Brown to mark his first Super Bowl win.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday by Brown's girlfriend, Kelsey Riley, she revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver is holding on to the title win by putting his game-worn uniform on a mannequin.

Brown included each part of his Super Bowl LIX uniform, including the mouthpiece and cleats. The most noteworthy portion of the display is that Brown didn't wash the uniform, maintaining the stains on his white pants from the field inside of Caesars Superdome.

The 6-foot-1 receiver contributed to the Eagles' second Super Bowl victory with three catches for 43 yards. He had a 12-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter, giving the Eagles a 24-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown, a 2019 second-round pick from Ole Miss, had 67 receptions for 1,079 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for Philadelphia last season.