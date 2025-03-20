Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year began March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, when free agent signings could become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Cleveland Browns and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Teven Jenkins, OG

What it means: General manager Andrew Berry gave a show of support to the team's 2024 offensive line starters but said the position would be a room the team continues to add to. In Jenkins, Cleveland gets experienced depth. Jenkins has started 38 games in four seasons, most prominently at left guard the last two years. With Joel Bitonio returning for a 12th season after contemplating retirement, the addition of Jenkins could also be a move for the future.

What's the risk: Jenkins has had trouble staying healthy in his career. He missed most of his rookie season in 2021 after undergoing back surgery and has been sidelined for 22 games because of injuries.

Cornelius Lucas, OT

The former Commander is joining the Browns on a two-year deal.

What it means: Three of the four players to start at left tackle for the Browns in 2024 are free agents, and the fourth -- Dawand Jones -- is rehabbing. So, Cleveland needed to restock the position. Lucas, 33, has started 54 games in his career, including seven at both tackle spots last season. He can back up Jones or right tackle Jack Conklin in 2025.

What's the risk: Jones is expected to be ready for training camp. But Jones' injury history -- his first two NFL seasons have ended because of lower-leg injuries -- suggests Lucas may have to play significant snaps at some point. Cleveland got average-to-below-average production from a premium position that requires quality play to keep an offense functional. Can Lucas provide that if called upon?

Tryon-Shoyinka comes over on a one-year deal after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What it means: The Browns lost much of their coveted depth at edge defender last season when Za'Darius Smith was traded to the Detroit Lions and Alex Wright suffered a season-ending triceps injury. Cleveland gets some of it back in Tryon-Shoyinka, who should slot alongside Wright, Isaiah McGuire and Ogbo Okoronkwo as running mates to star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

What's the risk: With all the attention that Garrett draws, the Browns need a bona fide pass rusher on the other end to take advantage of one-on-one opportunities. And Tryon-Shoyinka has never registered more than five sacks in a season. His 6.0% pressure rate last season tied for 106th out of 190 qualifying pass rushers.

Devin Bush, LB

The linebacker re-signs with Cleveland on a one-year deal.

What it means: With the Browns still not committing to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who suffered a season-ending neck injury, playing in 2025, Cleveland brings back Bush, who started 10 games and played well. The team also gets back a key special teams contributor. Bush played 36% of the special teams snaps in 2024, seventh most on the team.

What's the risk: Bush's career ascent was stunted by a 2020 ACL tear. His performance last year was his most productive in years. It's a small deal for a rotational linebacker, but Bush will have to keep showing that he can stay healthy in a bigger defensive role.

Maliek Collins, DT

The former 49er is joining the Browns on a two-year deal.

What it means: The Browns needed a replacement for Dalvin Tomlinson, who is being released, and found one in Collins after his release from the 49ers. Collins will provide the interior pass rush that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz values. Collins had the seventh-highest pass rush win rate (12.7%) as an interior defender last season.

What's the risk: For as strong of a pass rusher Collins is, he's not as stout of a run defender as Tomlinson was. His 31% run stop win rate tied for 55th out of 116 defensive linemen last season, whereas Tomlinson was tied for 31st.

DeAndre Carter, WR

The former Chicago Bear joins Cleveland on a one-year deal.

What it means: The Browns added Carter, who is likely the favorite to handle return duties in 2025. Cleveland needs more juice in the return game after ranking 30th in yards per kick return (24.8) last season. Carter, who ranked second in the league in yards per kick return (31.9), could provide that.

What's the risk: Keeping Carter on the 53-man roster means he takes up one of the wide receiver spots, a position where the Browns have no proven options outside of Jerry Jeudy. Carter caught 14 passes last season and hasn't caught more than 46 passes in a season in his career.