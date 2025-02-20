Check out a career recap of offensive lineman Jon Feliciano as he announces his retirement from the NFL. (1:01)

Veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday but kept the door ajar slightly if a team needs help late in the 2025 season.

Feliciano, 33, missed spent the 2024 season on injured reserve with the San Francisco 49ers after undergoing knee surgery and said Thursday in a social media post that he doesn't believe he can make it through a full season.

"After months of weighing my options, I realized I had to leave the game. The fire is still there, but I know I can't last a full season and can't bring myself to let people down," he wrote in a statement.

"Being on a team and unable to help out your boys is rough. That being said, Buffalo or SF, I'll be ready for a playoff run in December if you need me."

Jon Feliciano announced his retirement Thursday after missing the entire 2024 season following knee surgery. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Feliciano spent three seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2019-21) and said in his statement that, "Buffalo is a unique place I will always call home. Thank you Buffalo for all the love you showed me, my family, and support staff."

After a season with the New York Giants during which he was part of a playoff team he signed with the 49ers, spending the past two seasons in San Franciso and reaching the Super Bowl in 2023.

Feliciano called the 2023 season during which he emerged as the 49ers' starting right guard "the best season of my career," in his statement.

"What followed was the worst season of my career. My knee tapped out, and I ended up missing the whole season. I am thankful for my teammates who were there for me and tried to keep my spirits up when I was going through it," he wrote.

Feliciano spent the first four seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

He has appeared in 113 games with 61 starts in his career.