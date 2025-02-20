Stephen A. Smith makes the case for the Philadelphia Eagles to repeat as Super Bowl champions. (2:07)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens underwent a back procedure Tuesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Robert Watkins to alleviate nerve pain, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Doctors believe a full recovery is expected by July, in time for training camp.

Jurgens fought through significant back pain during the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

He was unable to start in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders after testing out the injury pregame. But when his replacement, Landon Dickerson, was forced out with a knee injury, Jurgens was inserted into the lineup and played the entire second half. He went on to start in Super Bowl LIX and helped pave the way in a dominant 40-22 Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jurgens, 25, was a second-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2022 draft out of Nebraska. He took over the starting center duties for Jason Kelce this season and filled those large shoes impressively, anchoring a unit that finished in the top 10 in pass block win rate (67%) and run block win rate (72%) en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

He is entering the final year of his rookie contract.