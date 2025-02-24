Field Yates breaks down some of the notable selections from his Mock Draft 3.0, including Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Cam Ward. (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The previous two executives who held Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi's position were relieved of their duties over the past three years. Now, it's Borgonzi's show, and he arrives in Indianapolis for this week's scouting combine armed with the first pick in the draft and the burden of rebuilding one of the worst rosters in the league.

No pressure.

Tennessee has many holes to fill in both the draft and free agency. President of football operations Chad Brinker's stated goal to build through the draft will be heavily influenced by in-person meetings with prospects and watching their performances in Indy.

Few prospects have been tied to the Titans more than former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and former Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Tennessee already met with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl last month, and he and the Titans will almost certainly meet again at the combine. Meanwhile, Ward will meet the Titans brass as a group for the first time.

Ward and Sanders did their combine prep in the Dallas area with quarterback coach and former SMU QB Darrell Colbert Jr. Neither of the top quarterbacks has committed to participate in the passing workouts in Indianapolis.

That being said, here are four prospects whom the Titans will have their eyes on.

Some draft analysts believe Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter is the top prospect in the upcoming draft. Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 259 pounds

Carter is undoubtedly the top pass rusher in this year's class. An injured left arm/shoulder didn't stop Carter from making his presence felt in his final game against Notre Dame. Hopefully, his injury won't limit his performance at the combine.

Carter prepared in Plano, Texas, training with performance, strength and speed coach Brent Callaway, who worked with Chicago Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat before he set the combine record for defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.41 seconds. The No. 1 pick could be a pass rusher if Callaway can work the same magic with Carter and he shows the explosiveness that has drawn comparisons to Dallas Cowboys All-Pro defender Micah Parsons.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 185 pounds

Hunter's NFL position is yet to be determined, as he played both ways for the Buffaloes, but he will work out with the defensive backs in Indianapolis. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has world-class athletic ability and ball skills that will land him in the running for the first pick.

An argument can be made that Hunter isn't the top prospect at wide receiver or cornerback, but his uniqueness is why he's in the conversation. Hunter didn't get to focus on either position at Colorado -- having played 114.7 snaps on both sides of the ball combined per game, with the standard college average being 73.5. Keep an eye on how Hunter moves during the field drills.

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Height: 6 feet | Weight: 190 pounds

Golden was one of the fastest-rising prospects during the College Football Playoff thanks to his 19 catches for 411 yards and a touchdown in four games. Golden could solidify himself as the perfect option at the top of the second round if Tennessee waits to grab a playmaking pass catcher and he slips to Day 2 of the draft.

Route running is one of Golden's strengths, so he should impress during on-field workouts. Watch how Golden's short-area quickness is on display as he smoothly gets in and out of his breaks during the route-running portion of the combine. His return abilities also make him an intriguing prospect.

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 339 pounds

"We want big, physical players," Borgonzi told ESPN at the Senior Bowl.

Ersery has the massive size to fit the bill. He uses his powerful hands to jolt pass rushers trying to get to the quarterback. Ersery will drive a defender to the ground when the opportunity presents itself in run blocking.

Despite playing left tackle at Minnesota, Ersery is a viable option on the right side for the Titans. Ersery's success as a zone run blocker is evidence of his physical ability. Ersery could help set himself up as a possible high second-round pick if he excels at the combine.