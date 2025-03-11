Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Dallas Cowboys and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Osa Odighizuwa, DT

The defensive tackle is sticking with Dallas on a four-year, $80 million deal.

What it means: With new coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys keep an important player along their defensive front. Former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, an Eberflus mentor, said the most important player in this scheme is the under tackle. Odighizuwa is coming off his best season with 4.5 sacks, and his 19 quarterback hits were the second most among defensive tackles last season. Odighizuwa has not missed a game in his career or a start over the past three seasons. Plus, his cap number is $6.25 million, almost $19 million less than what the franchise tag would have cost.

What's the risk: There is always risk, but this one is mitigated by the fact that he is a homegrown talent, and the Cowboys should know him better than anybody else. If the Cowboys don't want to lose a player, they do everything they can to keep him. Odighizuwa turns 27 in August, so he is entering his prime. This is the kind of move the Cowboys have made for years: draft, develop and sign long term. The biggest benefit is not waiting until the last second to get it done. As free agency arrives, they know they have a player locked up at a position of need.

Javonte Williams, RB

The former Broncos back is joining the Cowboys on a one-year deal worth a max of $3.5 million.

What it means: Williams comes to the Cowboys to be a piece of the running game, but not the only piece. While you will not hear "running back by committee" when it comes to the Cowboys in 2025, they do want to have multiple backs. Williams fits the bill. Over the past two seasons, he rushed for 1,287 yards and caught 99 passes with nine total touchdowns. It likely ends the chance of Rico Dowdle returning after he eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2024, but it doesn't end the Cowboys' pursuit of a running back, likely in the top three rounds of the April draft.

What's the risk: The fact that it's a one-year deal tells you there's not much risk. This is reminiscent of the Cowboys' free agent signings before 2024, when they would look to cover holes in free agency, allowing them to set a more pure draft board without reaching for to fill needs. The draft is considered deep at running back, so they could find one in the first two days and fulfill their desire to run the ball more in 2025.

Markquese Bell, S

The safety is staying in Dallas with a three-year, $9 million contract.

What it means: Two years ago, Bell was the Cowboys' second-leading tackler after he was moved to linebacker because injuries thinned out the position. He moved back to safety in 2024 but did not play many snaps before suffering a shoulder injury that forced him to injured reserve. He is a core special-teamer as well, but if the Cowboys need him to play a larger role on defense in 2025, they will be comfortable with that.

What's the risk: Low. Bell was set to be a restricted free agent, which would have cost the Cowboys $3.2 million in cap space. With the three-year deal, the Cowboys were able to lower his count versus the cap in 2025, gain insurance in the secondary and give him some security.

Trent Sieg, LS

Sieg is re-signing with the Cowboys on a three-year, $4.45 million deal.

What it means: The Cowboys keep their long-snapper, which is a plus for their Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey. Sieg is reliable. He hasn't had a poor snap, and he hasn't missed a game.

What's the risk: Nothing really. It would have been riskier had the Cowboys chosen to break in a new snapper while also having the uncertainty at punter with Bryan Anger in the free agent market. The guaranteed money is $3.1 million, which is roughly what Sieg would have made over the next two seasons. Plus, he turns 30 in May and long-snappers can go forever.

The Cowboys are re-signing Goodwin on a one-year contract.

What it means: The Cowboys bring back their special teams ace, which is important, but he is also a key voice in the locker room for a roster that will be getting younger. There was a thought that former special teams coordinator John Fassel might try to get him in Tennessee, but he opted to remain with Dallas on a deal that includes a signing bonus of $167,500. He was second on the Cowboys last season in special teams tackles and can still run at age 35. He had too many penalties in 2024 for playing almost exclusively on special teams, but he will be valuable for new coordinator Nick Sorensen.

What's the risk: None, particularly financially. Goodwin understands his role and does not get outside of it. Think of him as the Cowboys' version of Matthew Slater during all those years in New England.