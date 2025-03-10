Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Green Bay Packers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Aaron Banks, G

Banks is leaving San Francisco for a four-year, $77 million deal with Green Bay.

What it means: The Packers, who are expected to let center Josh Myers leave in free agency, now have options for how to replace him. Banks, who has played primarily left guard since becoming a starter in 2022, allows the Packers to move Elgton Jenkins to center if they wish. They also could move right guard Sean Rhyan to center, but the Packers have long believed Jenkins could match his Pro Bowl guard level at the center position. The Packers also want to find a position for last year's first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, who came into the NFL as a tackle but played only guard in limited action as a rookie.

What's the risk: It's a high-priced deal, but the structure will determine the risk in terms of how much money is in the first couple of years. But this is the going rate for a starting interior lineman.

Nate Hobbs, CB

The Packers are giving the former Raiders cornerback a four-year, $48 million deal, including a $16 million signing bonus.

What it means: The Packers have options in the secondary, assuming they move on from Jaire Alexander and/or Eric Stokes. But it remains to be seen how they plan to use Hobbs. He's primarily a slot DB, having played nearly two-thirds of his career snaps inside. Last season, safety Javon Bullard played mostly in the slot when healthy, while Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney appear entrenched as the starting safeties. Either way, it appears the Packers are intent on keeping Keisean Nixon as one of the outside corners.

What's the risk: Hobbs has missed 16 games over the past three seasons, including six of the last eight games of 2024 due to an ankle injury and an illness. He has never played in all 17 games of a season since he came into the NFL.

Brandon McManus, K

The Packers are bringing McManus back with a three-year, $15.3 million contract.

What it means: For the first time since they moved on from Mason Crosby after the 2022 season, the Packers have some stability at the kicker position. After 16 seasons with Crosby, the franchise scoring leader, the Packers went through a carousel that included a pair of rookies -- Anders Carlson in 2023 and Brayden Narveson for the first six games of last season -- before they finally went back to the veteran route. McManus missed two kicks all season, including the playoffs. He was 20-for-21 on field goals in the regular season and made all 30 extra points. He missed a field goal in the lone playoff game.

What's the risk: The Packers signed McManus in October for the veteran minimum of $1.21 million, of which he collected $806,667 after he joined the Packers in Week 7. Now, the Packers have significantly more invested in him, including a $5 million signing bonus. Because McManus is a vested veteran, they will be on the hook for his entire 2025 pay if they decide to move on from him at any point after Week 1 of the regular season.

Isaiah McDuffie, LB

McDuffie is re-signing with Green Bay on a two-year, $8 million deal.

What it means: The Packers want to get Edgerrin Cooper on the field more than he was last season as a rookie, when he twice won NFL Defensive Player of the Week, so he and Quay Walker will be the top two linebackers. But they still need a reliable third starter in the base defense, and McDuffie is just that. He started every game last season and fit well into defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme. He is a willing tackler and capable in coverage. He's also a key special teams player on several units.

What's the risk: It's not a massive contract, but it's enough to where if McDuffie doesn't play a significant role, he will probably be overpaid. But based on his playing time last season (64% of the defensive snaps), it'll be a good value if he has a similar role in 2025.