NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Minnesota Vikings and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Byron Murphy Jr., CB

The Vikings are giving Murphy three years and $66 million to stay in Minnesota.

What it means: The Vikings retained one of their top players at a position that could have been gutted by departures. Murphy made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 after intercepting six passes, and his nine interceptions in two seasons with the Vikings are almost double his total over the previous four seasons with the Cardinals. He has the versatility to play inside against slot receivers or on the outside. Had they not taken their offer into the range that made him one of the five-highest paid cornerbacks in the league, and another team had snatched him up, the Vikings would have been staring at the possibility of replacing all four of their top cornerbacks from 2024.

What's the risk: Paying Murphy an average of $22 million per year will by definition limit what else the Vikings might do at the position. A few hours earlier, the they had committed an average of $7.5 million to free agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. That means the Vikings likely will be counting on third-year player Mekhi Blackmon to make a full return from the torn ACL he suffered last summer in training camp, as well as counting on development from second-year player Dwight McGlothern. But if there was going to be a player for the Vikings to splurge on, Murphy needed to be it.

Aaron Jones, RB

The Vikings are re-signing Jones to a two-year, $20 million contract.

What it means: Jones will return for a second season as the Vikings' lead back, but with a twist. Coach Kevin O'Connell has made clear that he wants to build more of a running back committee system than he had in 2024, when Jones set career highs in rushing attempts (255), total touches (306) and offensive snaps (700). Backup Ty Chandler remains on the roster, but the Vikings will likely continue to seek out options to share the load with Jones, via free agency and/or the draft.

What's the risk: Jones will turn 31 before the end of the 2025 season and, while he played in all 17 games last season for only the second time in his career, his performance was hindered at times by hip, rib and quadriceps injuries. That's a large part of the reason the Vikings want to build a larger group of serviceable backs around him. It's rare to have a 31-year-old lead back. Last season, in fact, no running back older than 30 took 100 or more carries.

Ryan Kelly, C

Kelly is leaving the Colts for a two-year, $18 million deal with the Vikings.

What it means: The Vikings will probably have a new center after six seasons with Garrett Bradbury, a first-round draft pick in 2019 who has one year remaining on his contract. It was not immediately clear if that means Bradbury will be released, or if he will change positions. But Kelly is expected to take over at center as the Vikings attempt to squeeze some final years of productivity from a player who earned four Pro Bowl berths in nine seasons with the Colts. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell declared the interior of the offensive line a high priority in the moments after the team's playoff exit against the Rams, when quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked nine times.

What's the risk: Kelly will turn 32 in May, one year after he missed seven games because of neck and knee injuries. He also suffered three concussions earlier in his career, per reports at the time. Extensive health histories aren't unusual for players of Kelly's age, but they must be taken into account and evaluated with care. If healthy, Kelly is a better center than Bradbury. But to what extent can the Vikings count on him to be a full-time player in 2025? There's no upgrade here if he's not on the field.

Isaiah Rodgers, CB

The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback is joining the Vikings on a two-year, $15 million contract.

What it means: Cornerback is arguably the Vikings' biggest position of need, given the pending contract expiration of their top four CBs from 2024. Rodgers just turned 27, made 13 starts last season and is considered an ascending player on the field. But he alone can't and won't be the Vikings' full answer at the position. The Vikings will get back third-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who missed 2024 because of a torn ACL, and the best way to project Rodgers is as a player who will be in the mix to play starter-level snaps.

What's the risk: Rodgers missed all of 2023 after a violation of the NFL's policy on gambling, a suspension that caused the Indianapolis Colts to waive him and precipitated his move to the Eagles for 2024. The NFL found that he had bet on his own team, but Rodgers told ESPN last year that while the bets were made from his accounts, they were made for other people. Since then, the NFL has boosted player suspensions for betting on their own teams to two years. Needless to say, one mistake there would end Rodgers' time with the Vikings.

Theo Jackson, S

Jackson is sticking with the Vikings on a two-year extension worth $12.615 million (through 2027).

What it means: No team decides starting lineups in March, but the nature of this deal suggests Jackson's role will at least expand in 2025. He has spent the past three seasons as a special teams player and occasional defensive substitute behind starters Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum. Both Smith and Bynum are on expiring contracts and, at the time of Jackson's agreement, their return was uncertain at best. Jackson has looked great in two consecutive training camps, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores expressed regret last season that he hadn't been able to find more opportunities to get him on the field for regular-season games.

What's the risk: To be frank, the risk is largely on Jackson's side. The deal effectively took away a trip to the free agent market in his prime, one that could be more lucrative than this deal if he has a banner 2025 season. If he had simply played under a restricted free agent tender in 2025, Jackson would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency next spring. Now the Vikings control his rights through the 2027 season. At that point, he will be 30 years old. This is a good deal for a player who has never been a starter. It just came with a cost.

Ryan Wright, P

Wright is staying in Minnesota on a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

What it means: Wright, the Vikings' punter for the past three seasons, was set to become a restricted free agent. So this deal actually saved the Vikings cash and salary cap space. Had Wright turned down this deal and entered the RFA market, the lowest tender the Vikings could have applied to retain his services was worth $3.263 million. It seems clear the Vikings weren't willing to commit to that extent. In reality, what this means is that Wright will get an opportunity to compete for the position in training camp.

What's the risk: Wright had a strong rookie season, but his performance in 2023 and 2024 merits competition in 2025. Over that period, he ranks No. 28 in the NFL in the rate of punts downed inside the 20 (37.1%) and No. 43 for punts downed inside the 10 (6.9%). Overall, his net average per punt over the past two seasons ranks No. 23 (41.3 yards). Every team has to decide on the value of specialists, and in three seasons under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings have kept those costs low.