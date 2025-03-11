Take a look into Jaycee Horn's four-year contract extension with the Carolina Panthers, which makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL. (0:42)

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Carolina Panthers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Tershawn Wharton, DT

The Panthers agreed to terms on a three-year, $54 million deal with the former Chief.

What it means: Wharton likely will fill the spot the Panthers tried to fill with Milton Williams before he agreed to terms with the Patriots. He should line up as a defensive end in Carolina's 3-4 scheme and play opposite Pro Bowler Derrick Brown. He is coming off a breakout year with 6.5 sacks and, at 26, gives Carolina another solid, young talent that general manager Dan Morgan is trying to build around for the long haul.

What's the risk: He rated in the lower half of the league in run defense last season, and finding players to stop the run is a priority for the Panthers this offseason. He's still somewhat of a project with only 13 starts in 72 games played in five seasons at Kansas City, where he was used more for depth.

Michael Jackson, CB

The Panthers are re-signing Jackson for $14.5 million over two years.

What it means: The secondary is basically set with Jackson set to play opposite Jaycee Horn, who signed a four-year extension. Jackson led Carolina in pass deflections (17) last season and saw 1,205 defensive snaps, second most in the league. He played well even, though he got a lot more targets because Horn was on the other side. He brings some continuity to a defense that is being completely overhauled.

What's the risk: Little at all. Jackson is well respected in the locker room and was a steal last season when brought in to replace injured Dane Jackson, who was released.

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire

Jaycee Horn, CB

The Panthers gave Horn a four-year extension worth $100 million with $70 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

What it means: The Panthers have one of their defensive foundation pieces locked up until 2029, and they got ahead of the market by signing Horn to the extension now instead of waiting for the market to go up.

What's the risk: Horn's injury history could persist. He played 15 games this past season, making enough of an impression to be selected to his first Pro Bowl. When healthy, he's one of the top corners in the league. But injuries limited Horn to 22 of 51 possible games the previous three seasons.

The former Raiders safety has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with Carolina.

What it means: Moehrig will replace Xavier Woods, who was allowed to become a free agent. He should help a defense ranked last in the NFL against the run in 2024. He ranked second on the Raiders with 104 tackles last season to go with five tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions. And he is only 25. Woods will be 30 before the season and had a reputation for making illegal hits.

What's the risk: He was considered one of the best free agent safeties, so no big risk for a player who made the defense younger. He has been durable, missing two games in four seasons since being a second-round pick out of TCU.

Pat Jones II, LB

The former Vikings' contract with Carolina is for two years and $20 million.

What it means: Jones gives the Panthers a situational edge rusher to blend in with Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum. He's explosive off the ball, something Carolina lacked last season. His seven sacks in 2024, while making only one start, was more than any Carolina rusher. Clowney had 5.5. Jones also had a career-best nine tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits during his breakout season. At 26, he appears to be coming into his own. He could be a bargain when you consider top edge rusher Josh Sweat got a four-year, $76.4 million deal with Arizona.

What's the risk: Jones had only one sack in 2023 and four combined in his two seasons prior to that, so he's not a proven product. He could be more of a project than former Vikings OLB D.J. Wonnum, who signed a two-year deal with Carolina last year.

Bobby Brown III, DT

The former Ram is joining the Panthers on a three-year contract worth $21 million.

What it means: Not a bad bounceback for Carolina after losing out on Eagles interior lineman Milton Williams early on the first day of free agency. Brown will be ideal as a nose tackle in DC Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme. At 6-foot-4, 328 pounds, he can clog up the middle and stop the run, a huge need for a unit that ranked last in the NFL in run defense in 2024. He started 29 games the past two seasons. At 24, he's a solid fit in Morgan's plan to build from the inside out with young, aggressive big bodies.

What's the risk: He's not considered a big-time force inside as a pass rusher, but that's not what the Panthers got him for. They need a big body to stop the run and eat up blocks so their edge rushers can get to the quarterback. As long as Brown gets a big push inside and occupies space, there's little risk here.

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire

Tommy Tremble, TE

Tremble has agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract to stay in Carolina.

What it means: Continuity at the position and a veteran leader in the tight ends room to help bring along 2024 fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders. While it doesn't rule out drafting another tight end, it reduces the pressure do so.

What's the risk: That Tremble doesn't continue to develop as a receiving threat. He's had 23 catches in each of the past two seasons and only 85 catches for nine touchdowns in four seasons. Otherwise, no real risk.

Brady Christensen, OT

The tackle is sticking with Carolina on a one-year, $2.787 million deal.

What it means: The Panthers kept valuable depth behind the starting offensive line that returns fully intact. Christensen has been an effective starter at tackle, guard and center. His fully guaranteed deal gives Carolina the flexibility to move on from swing tackle Yosh Nijman and save $3.66 million in cap space if the front office chooses to do so.

What's the risk: Not much at all. The feeling was Christensen would get a chance to start with another team and move on, so retaining him is almost a bonus.

Austin Corbett, C

The Panthers are re-signing the center to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Panthers are keeping intact the starting offensive line that reduced QB Bryce Young's sack total from 62 in 2023 to 29 last season. They also kept restricted free agent Cade Mays, who started eight games after Corbett suffered a season-ending biceps injury in 2024.

What's the risk: Corbett, 29, has been limited to nine starts the past two seasons due to injury.

Sam Martin, P

The former Bill is headed to Carolina on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

What it means: The Panthers allowed punter Johnny Hekker to test the market, and he got a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Titans. So Carolina turned to the 35-year-old Martin, who averaged 46.7 yards per punt in 2024 with 25 punts inside the 20. It wouldn't be surprising if the organization brings in another punter for competition through the draft or free agency.

What's the risk: Not much. Carolina replaced one veteran punter with another. Martin actually ranked ahead of Hekker in yards per punt last season -- 46.7 to 45.7 -- and had one more punt downed inside the 20.