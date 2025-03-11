Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Miami Dolphins and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Zach Wilson, QB

Wilson is joining the Dolphins on a one-year deal.

What it means: The Dolphins were in the market for a No. 2 quarterback after getting shoddy backup play and cycling through three different passers when Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined to injury last season. Miami lands on Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 draft who has the talent to potentially stick with offensive-minded coach Mike McDaniel and a cadre of speedsters at the skill positions. General manager Chris Grier told reporters that the Dolphins were runners-up on multiple backup options last offseason. This time around, Miami opened up its wallet a bit more to get Wilson in the fold.

What's the risk: Given Tagovailoa's injury -- he's missed 16 games in five NFL seasons -- it seems more likely than not that Wilson will see time in the 2025 season. And while Wilson showed well enough in the preseason last year to be kept as Denver's No. 3 QB, there's no evidence to show that he has shaken his bust label after a failed stint with the New York Jets. An insufficient backup plan arguably cost the Dolphins an opportunity to make the playoffs last season. Miami's offense cratered without Tagovailoa and the team went 2-4 in games he missed.

James Daniels, G

Daniels is joining Miami on a three-year deal.

What it means: Dolphins general manager Chris Grier foreshadowed the team addressing its offensive line during his end-of-season news conference. And with starting guards Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones hitting free agency, Miami quickly found at least one replacement in the 27-year-old Daniels, who has started 84 games in his seven-year career. The Dolphins didn't have to break the bank to find a capable starter; since entering the league in 2018, Daniels ranks 17th out of 91 guards in ESPN's pass block win rate (93.4%) and 16th out of 87 guards in run block win rate (72%).

What's the risk: Miami has often taken a chance on players with injury histories and Daniels is no different, missing all but four games last season because of a torn Achilles tendon. Daniels suffered the injury last September, so a normal recovery timeline would have him ready for the season opener. He's generally stayed healthy otherwise -- he's played in 15 or more games in five seasons -- but the signing is still a bit of a risk, nonetheless.

Larry Borom, T

What it means: The Dolphins have a need not only for starters along the offensive line but quality depth, especially at tackle. Terron Armstead is mulling retirement and even if he returns, he and right tackle Austin Jackson have been injured often. Kendall Lamm, Miami's swing tackle last season, is also a free agent. Borom has 27 career starts at both tackle spots and left guard, making him an ideal candidate to fill Lamm's role in 2025.

What's the risk: Miami has often needed its backup tackles to play significant snaps and Borom doesn't project as a quality starter if given extended playing time. Since entering the league in 2021, he's graded out as an average blocker in the pass block win rate and run block win rate metrics.