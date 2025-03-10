Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Washington Commanders and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Javon Kinlaw, DT

The former San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets lineman is joining Washington on a three-year deal worth $45 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

What it means: Washington needed someone to bolster the run defense inside, adding to a rotation that includes Daron Payne and Jer'Zhan Newton. Kinlaw can be an effective run defender on early downs. Washington ranked 28th in rushing yards per carry and 30th in rushing yards per game. The Commanders needed to bolster the inside after releasing veteran Jonathan Allen. Kinlaw is only 27, so just entering his prime.

What's the risk: The contract details always matter, so until those are known, it's hard to fully gauge the risk. It averages $15 million per year, which is a lot for what he's done -- but that perception can change after the true value is assessed. But he does fill a need to get bigger inside and general manager Adam Peters knows him from their four years together in San Francisco. He's betting that Kinlaw is ascending. He was considered inconsistent against the run in New York. That will have to change in Washington to make this signing worthwhile.

Bobby Wagner, LB

Wagner is returning to the Commanders on a one-year deal.

What it means: Wagner provided exactly what the Commanders needed last season: leadership and quality play in the middle of the defense. Wagner isn't what he used to be, but he remains effective because of his knowledge and quick thinking. He finished with more than 100 tackles for a 13th consecutive season and was named second-team All-Pro and earned a 10th Pro Bowl berth. He was a respected voice in the locker room and developed a strong bond with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

What's the risk: Wagner turns 35 in June and, at some point, age will catch up with every player -- even one considered a future Hall of Famer. He doesn't run like he used to but uses smarts to compensate. Does Washington have a backup plan? For now, the plan is to start Wagner and continue developing Jordan Magee, a fifth-round pick in 2024, as an eventual replacement. But, for now, the benefits outweigh any risk with Wagner.

Zach Ertz, TE

Ertz is returning to Washington on a one-year deal.

What it means: Daniels gets his security blanket back. After two seasons ended by injury in Arizona, Ertz played all 17 games and caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. All of his scores came on 13 red zone receptions. He also caught a combined 17 passes on third and fourth down. Ertz developed a strong relationship with Daniels because of how often the two communicated throughout practice and beyond.

What's the risk: None. It's a one-year deal and Ertz produced last season. But he will turn 35 this season and it's hard to maintain a certain level of performance. The risk, though, was greater if they didn't re-sign him, as Ben Sinnott, a second-round pick last season, did not yet show enough signs of growth to replace him. Washington needed Ertz back.

John Bates, TE

Bates is returning to the Commanders on a three-year deal.

What it means: Bates is not a dynamic tight end and won't wow anyone with his pass-catching. He caught 61 passes in his first four seasons, with only two scores. And he's coming off an eight-catch season in 2024. But he was a priority for Washington because of his unique skillset. The Commanders consider him one of the best true blocking tight ends in the NFL, someone who can handle a defensive end in a pass rush. He was necessary to retain.

What's the risk: None. Washington needed Bates back, but what they also need is another young tight end who develops -- whether it's Sinnott or someone else. Sinnott could become a quality blocker especially out of the backfield. But the risk with Bates would have been letting him leave with no true replacement.

Tress Way, P

Way is returning to the Commanders on a one-year deal.

What it means: Washington won't have to worry about this position for at least another year. Way has solidified the position since joining the organization in 2014. Way averaged 46.9 yards per punt last season, which is also his career average. He punted only 50 times -- and went two games in a row without one. That marked the second fewest in his career; his low is 49 set in 2016 when they played 16 games.

What's the risk: None. Way turns 35 next month so it's uncertain how long he'll want to continue playing. But there's no need to find a successor now. He's still a very good punter.