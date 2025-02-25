Bart Scott and Tim Hasselbeck discuss whether it would be a smart move for the Raiders to trade up to draft Shedeur Sanders. (1:14)

The 2025 NFL offseason is moving at lightning speed. More than two weeks have passed since the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, the franchise tag window closes March 4 and the legal tampering period for free agency starts March 10. The first official event of the offseason, however, is the 2025 NFL combine, which begins this week.

Front office executives, coaches and scouts are in Indianapolis to get a closer look at 2025 NFL draft prospects. On Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, coaches and general managers will speak to reporters at the combine, looking ahead to free agency, the draft and to next season. On-field workouts for prospects begin Thursday and go through Sunday.

We're tracking news from the combine on Tuesday with everything we hear from coaches and GMs: