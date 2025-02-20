Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to address a lingering issue he played through last season, a league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jones, a 2023 fourth-round pick who has started 17 games, missed the final seven games of the 2024 season after suffering a fractured fibula.

He made three consecutive starts at left tackle -- his first at the position in the NFL -- before the injury.

As a rookie, he started nine games at right tackle before suffering a season-ending MCL injury.

A source said Jones will get off crutches to begin running soon and will be ready for training camp in late July.