Investigators for the NFL have been in Baltimore speaking to some of the women who have accused Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexual misconduct, a source told ESPN.

Three women have spoken with investigators, with another two scheduled to do so, according to a Baltimore Banner report.

In total, 16 massage therapists from eight high-end Baltimore-area spas have made allegations of inappropriate behavior by Tucker. All of the incidents reportedly occurred during sessions from 2012 to 2016, which were Tucker's first five seasons in the NFL.

In a statement to ESPN on Friday, a league spokesperson said, "We do not provide details or updates of the review process while investigations are ongoing."

At his news conference during Super Bowl week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the allegations against Tucker, saying, "They are obviously serious issues, and he is taking that seriously as are we." Tucker could be subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Tucker has denied any wrongdoing, issuing a statement on social media on Jan. 30 in which he called the allegations "unequivocally false."

Tucker wrote that the initial Banner article, which was published Jan. 30, "takes innocuous or ambiguous interactions and skews them so out of proportion that they are no longer recognizable. ... This is desperate tabloid fodder."

Tucker has been accused by the women of sexually inappropriate behavior that included exposing his genitals, brushing some with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table.

After the first allegations were made last month, the Ravens issued a statement saying, "We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

Tucker, 35, is a seven-time Pro Bowler who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He is the longest-tenured player on the Ravens and the last remaining player from their Super Bowl championship team in 2012.

ESPN's Dan Graziano contributed to this report. Information from ESPN's Jamison Hensley was used in this report.