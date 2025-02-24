Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Browns are releasing starting safety Juan Thornhill, a league source confirmed, with one year remaining on the three-year deal he signed in the 2023 offseason.

The move will save Cleveland $3.4 million in cap space as a post-June 1 cut. Thornhill's $2.5 million base salary in 2025 was not guaranteed.

Thornhill originally signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Browns but struggled to stay healthy, playing 11 games in each of the past two seasons.

He then began splitting time with fellow safety Ronnie Hickman and played a career-low 57% of the team's defensive snaps in the 2024 season.

In two seasons in Cleveland, Thornhill recorded 103 tackles and four pass breakups.

A second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2019 draft, Thornhill spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City, winning two Super Bowls before he signed with the Browns.

NFL Network first reported that the Browns are releasing Thornhill.