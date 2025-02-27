Open Extended Reactions

Sometimes change is just needed, and NFL players are not exempt from this philosophy.

There are plenty of examples of players flourishing with new teams, with Saquon Barkley's record-setting season and Sam Darnold's resurgence in 2024 being some of the highlights.

Now, we turn to 2025, when the offseason is once again sure to bring change for several players. We asked our NFL Nation reporters to name one player from each team who might benefit from a fresh start and to explain why the move could benefit the player and/or team.

Who could be on the move? Here's what our reporters had to say:

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

CB Kaiir Elam

It just hasn't worked out for Elam with the Bills. The 2022 first-round pick has largely served as a backup in his three seasons with the team. Though the Bills could be searching for a new starter at outside cornerback with Rasul Douglas set to hit free agency, Elam hasn't shown enough on field to be in early contention for that role. It's a sign that it may be time to move on. -- Alaina Getzenberg

OL Liam Eichenberg

Eichenberg is a versatile player who has played every position on the line for Miami in his four seasons with the team. But the jack-of-all-trades has been plagued by inconsistent and poor play. He ranked 60th out of 64 qualifing offensive guards last season in pass block win rate and allowed the 10th-most sacks of any guard. As the Dolphins look to rebuild their offensive line, the free agent Eichenberg could likely use a fresh start elsewhere -- his versatility should keep him employed in the NFL. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

QB Jacoby Brissett

The well-traveled veteran, set to enter his 10th season, opened 2024 as the starter before passing the torch to rookie Drake Maye in Week 6. Brissett would seemingly like the chance to compete for a starting job once again, but that won't happen in New England. Maye is locked in to the top spot on the depth chart and 2024 sixth-round pick Joe Milton III had a strong enough performance in the season finale to show he might be worthy of the No. 2 spot. Brissett is scheduled for unrestricted free agency. -- Mike Reiss

WR Allen Lazard

Lazard, part of the FOR (Friends of Rodgers) who joined the team in 2023, is a likely salary-cap casualty ($13.2 million cap charge). Most of Lazard's career production has come with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. Lazard himself admits he's a better player when Rodgers is on the field. Now that Rodgers is gone, it makes sense to part ways with Lazard -- and it'll save $6.6 million in cap space. -- Rich Cimini

play 1:03 Does Aaron Rodgers have another good season left in him? Dan Graziano joins "Get Up" to discuss what type of situation Aaron Rodgers needs to be in to be successful in the NFL now.

AFC NORTH

FS Marcus Williams

Williams went from being the Ravens' highest-paid free agent in 2022 to becoming a healthy scratch midway through the 2024 season. In nine starts, quarterbacks recorded a 148.4 passer rating when throwing at Williams, averaging 18.4 yards per completion. Baltimore is expected to release Williams with a post-June 1 designation, "You never pin it on any one thing; there's no way to pin it on any one thing," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the end of the season. "You have to kind of look at it as a whole, and there are a lot of factors in there." -- Jamison Hensley

RG Alex Cappa

Cappa was the first big post-Super Bowl LVI addition the Bengals made to boost their offensive line. However, Cappa has struggled the past two years. In 2024, Cappa ranked last (64th) among qualifying players in pass block win rate as a guard, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The year before that, he was 60th out of 62. By moving on from Cappa, the Bengals would save $8 million in salary cap space while incurring $2 million in dead cap. -- Ben Baby

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

Wills has started 57 games since the Browns selected him with the 10th pick in 2020, but injuries cut into his availability the past two seasons. He was demoted to a backup role in 2024 as he dealt with a nagging knee injury and appeared in only five games before landing on injured reserve. Wills' contract voids this offseason, which would leave the Browns with $8.7 million in dead cap. With Dawand Jones' emergence at left tackle last season, both Wills and the Browns could use a fresh start in 2025. -- Daniel Oyefusi

RB Najee Harris

The Steelers declined the 2021 first-round pick's fifth-year option, making him a free agent when the league year turns over in March. While the durable Harris surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons in Pittsburgh, he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in his Steelers career. Harris is a powerful, bruising back and has an underutilized ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. An offense that allows him to be versatile could help him surge in a second act. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

LG Kenyon Green

Last season was a make-or-break year for Green after missing 2023 with a shoulder injury. But he struggled in pass blocking last season, allowing seven sacks -- second most on the team -- and a pressure rate of 11.3, the most among Texans offensive linemen who started multiple games. The biggest indictment on Green was after being activated off a four-week IR stint (shoulder) the Texans did not play him again for the rest of the season. Green hasn't had much success since being selected in the first round in 2022. -- DJ Bien-Aime

QB Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger enters free agency for the first time but has started just three games in his career. The Colts haven't given him a shot to be anything more than the No. 3 QB in each of the past two seasons, and it's possible that was the appropriate approach. But is there a team out there that might give him a shot at being a primary backup? Ehlinger has come a long way since he entered the league in 2021, undersized and with questionable arm strength. But he's a diligent worker and has improved significantly, even if he doesn't have the tools of some of the league's more talented QBs. -- Stephen Holder

S Andre Cisco

Cisco, who is scheduled to become a free agent, never developed into the consistent playmaker the Jaguars hoped when they drafted him in the third round in 2021. He did intercept eight passes and force three fumbles in four seasons, but he forced just one turnover and had multiple coverage breakdowns in 2024. The Jaguars gave up 23 pass plays of 30 or more yards last season -- three shy of the New Orleans Saints, who had the most -- and he was part of the problem. -- Michael DiRocco

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Petit-Frere won the starting job in 2022 after being selected in the third round by the Titans and allowed only five sacks in 16 games. Despite missing part of training camp last season, he started 10 games and appeared in 15. Last season, Petit-Frere played 65.2% of the snaps and allowed a team-high 14 sacks -- ultimately landing him on the bench and being inactive on game days. Maybe a change of scenery could spark something in Petit-Frere, who was once heralded as a top offensive line prospect. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

RB Javonte Williams

Williams, a former second-round pick scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent, got caught in the wash of the Broncos' struggling running back rotation in 2024. He finished second on the team in receptions (52) but had his second consecutive season with fewer than four yards per carry (3.7). Since a devastating 2022 knee injury, Williams hasn't looked as explosive. He finished with just 12 carries over the last three games of the season, including the playoff loss in Buffalo. Some in the league wonder how close Williams can get to his pre-injury form, but he'll likely need to move elsewhere to answer that question. -- Jeff Legwold

OT Wanya Morris

Morris washed out in his bid to become the starting left tackle in 2024. An expected competition between Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia never developed at training camp and Suamataia became the starter. Then Morris struggled so badly after replacing Suamataia early in the season that he too was benched. Morris, a 2023 third-round pick, was healthy but inactive for all three postseason games. The Chiefs should be wary of giving up on a young player too early, but if Morris doesn't show more during the offseason and training camp this year, it's best for all parties if he moves on. -- Adam Teicher

QB Gardner Minshew

The Raiders need to make a change at quarterback. Part of that process could include moving on from Minshew, who signed a two-year, $25 million contract with $15 million guaranteed last offseason. Minshew beat out Aidan O'Connell for the starting job in a close training camp battle, but struggled in the role during the season. He threw for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games (nine starts) before suffering a season-ending broken collarbone against the Broncos in November. Minshew is expected to have a cap hit of $14 million in 2025, and Las Vegas could save $9.3 million by making him a post-June 1 cut. -- Ryan McFadden

OG Trey Pipkins III

The Chargers drafted tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 pick in last year's draft, bumping Pipkins from right tackle to right guard. Pipkins struggled at the guard position, particularly as a run blocker. He ranked 188th among offensive linemen, the worst grade on the Chargers' offensive line. Pipkins has no guaranteed salary next season, and the Chargers would save $6.75 million in cap space by releasing him. A release could also give Pipkins a chance to return to his natural tackle spot with a new team. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

LB Damone Clark

If Mike Zimmer remained as defensive coordinator, this would be a no-brainer. But with Matt Eberflus taking over, things change and it might be best for Clark to find another place to play to further his career. After leading the Cowboys in tackles in 2023 with 115 while playing 784 snaps, he had only 35 tackles in 163 snaps in 2024. He was inactive three times and there were five games when he did not play a defensive snap. The Cowboys are thin at linebacker with DeMarvion Overshown dealing with a major knee injury and veteran Eric Kendricks set for free agency, but Clark has not taken the jump the Cowboys had hoped for as an every-down contributor. -- Todd Archer

WR Jalin Hyatt

The 2024 season was a disaster for Hyatt. He started the summer as the No. 2 receiver behind Malik Nabers (ahead of Darius Slayton) and finished with eight catches on 19 targets for 62 yards and no touchdowns. That was in 16 games with three starts. It was clear from watching Hyatt that he was unhappy with the situation. This is a 2023 third-round pick with incredible speed who averaged over 16 yards per catch as a rookie. Considering his discontent, it might benefit everyone for him to have a fresh start elsewhere. -- Jordan Raanan

DB James Bradberry IV

Bradberry, 31, has one year left on his three-year, $38 million contract but it would be no surprise if he and the Eagles parted ways. He lost the starting corner job following a down 2023 season and the subsequent drafting of rookie standouts Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Seeing the writing on the wall, Bradberry transitioned to safety this summer and made the 53-man roster, but he injured his leg in August and spent the season on injured reserve. The former All-Pro will look to reestablish himself in '25, likely with a new team. -- Tim McManus

DT Jonathan Allen

Allen was granted permission to seek a trade this week. He wasn't necessarily looking to leave, but the Commanders are not inclined to extend his deal. Allen would count $23 million against the salary cap in 2025 -- his final year under contract. He also has no more guaranteed money left on his deal. If traded or cut -- the two most likely options -- the Commanders would save $16.3 million against the salary cap. Allen, who turned 30 last month, recorded 16.5 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss in 2021 and 2022 combined -- both Pro Bowl seasons. But he has posted just 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss over the past two -- though he missed nine games with a torn triceps in 2024. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

DE DeMarcus Walker

Walker is a starter (29 games since 2023, including all 17 last season) who has averaged 3.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons along with 16 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss. The Bears need to upgrade their edge rusher spot opposite Montez Sweat in order to create a more effective pass rush, so parting ways with Walker makes sense. Walker's release would save Chicago $5.25 million against the cap. -- Courtney Cronin

DL Brodric Martin

Martin didn't log much action last season, appearing in just two games. He was on injured reserve until late November after suffering a knee injury in the preseason finale, but the former third-round pick in 2023 failed to make an impact in limited opportunities, recording one tackle. In his two seasons with the Lions, Martin has played in five games, making one start. Though a new defensive staff will take over in 2025, a change of scenery could be best. -- Eric Woodyard

CB Jaire Alexander

All signs point to the Packers releasing Alexander this offseason, and it might be the very definition of a mutual breakup. The two-time All-Pro cornerback has seemingly become discontent with the organization, saying during the final media availability of last season that he didn't want to talk because he didn't have anything good to say. Meanwhile, the team has grown frustrated by Alexander's availability -- or lack of it. Alexander has not played in more than seven games in each of the past two seasons. It would be hard to pay him the $17.5 million he's scheduled to make this coming season if they think he can't play more than that. -- Rob Demovsky

RB Ty Chandler

A fifth-round draft pick in 2022, Chandler has entered the past two seasons as the Vikings' No. 2 running back. In both cases, however, the team traded for veteran Cam Akers to supplant him on the depth chart, making its limited faith in him clear. Chandler has good speed and has been productive when forced into action, especially during the second half of the 2023 season, when he rushed for 419 yards in the Vikings' final eight games. There's enough skill and ability there to project that things could go differently in a new environment. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

DT David Onyemata

Once a stalwart run stuffer with pass-rushing chops, Onyemata's production dipped sharply in 2024. Onyemata had 36 quarterback pressures for an 11% pressure rate in 2023. This past season, those numbers dropped to 17 quarterback pressures and a 5.8% pressure rate -- in three more games. His run stuffs went from 12 in 2023 to six in 2024. Onyemata will turn 33 next season and can free the Falcons of a little more than $8 million of cap space if they release him. Atlanta is over the cap right now and flexibility is a need this offseason. -- Marc Raimondi

C Austin Corbett

Corbett has been limited to nine starts the past two seasons because of injuries. He wants to play for a team where there really isn't a competition for the position. That's now happening at Carolina, where Cade Mays is a younger and less expensive version who did a solid job replacing Corbett this past season. For a team in rebuild mode it just makes sense to spend money elsewhere. -- David Newton

DE Cameron Jordan

Jordan is the franchise sack leader (121.5) and a longtime team captain. He has been a staple of the organization since the Saints drafted him in 2011. But even he admitted recently he doesn't know what the future holds. Jordan will turn 36 in July and is due $12.5 million in salary. His playing time was limited in the first half of last season under Dennis Allen but ticked back up after Allen was fired midseason. He finished with four sacks in the final eight games. Jordan said he is not retiring and wants to continue his career with the Saints, but his age, salary and production could make that a complicated decision. -- Katherine Terrell

CB Jamel Dean

This is less about a change of scenery and more about Dean's inability to stay healthy with a giant $15.2 million salary cap hit in 2025. Dean has been called a great teammate and a hard worker, and it's rare to find a player with his length and speed. But he has missed 18 games in six seasons -- missing nine in the past two years. Plus, he's had one interception the past two years, which is an area where the team has been trying to improve. The Bucs' defense is better when Dean is on the field, but he's not contributing if he's sidelined. The team already parted with CB Carlton Davis III last year, and that trade to Detroit served him well. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

LB Zaven Collins

Depending on what Arizona does this offseason at edge rusher, Collins may end up being the odd man out despite signing a two-year extension in August. With BJ Ojulari set to return from an ACL injury and Arizona likely in the market for another pass rusher, Collins, who made the switch from inside linebacker to outside in 2023, could be better off on a different team from a playing-time standpoint. -- Josh Weinfuss

WR Cooper Kupp

The team informed the longtime Rams receiver in early February that they are planning to trade him. Kupp, who was one of coach Sean McVay's first draft picks in 2017, has a cap hit of nearly $29.8 million in 2025, with just $5 million guaranteed. Kupp's best season came in 2021, when he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during the regular season and then was named Super Bowl LVI MVP. That was the last time he played a full season. He has dealt with injuries in the past three seasons, playing 33 games. -- Sarah Barshop

play 1:28 Could the Rams really trade Matthew Stafford this offseason? Louis Riddick discusses the risks the Rams would be taking if they were to trade Matthew Stafford.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

After another down year, Samuel has requested a trade and the Niners have granted him permission to seek his next destination. The cap ramifications ($31.55 million in dead money) combined with coach Kyle Shanahan's affinity for Samuel will undoubtedly make this tough, but it seems the time is right for both parties to go their separate ways. For Samuel, it would be the chance to go somewhere he can again be a focal point in the offense while the Niners can find more polished route runners capable of consistently beating man coverage after struggling in that area in 2024. -- Nick Wagoner

WR Tyler Lockett

The second-most prolific wide receiver in franchise history may have played his last game with the Seahawks. The writing has been on the wall for 11 months, with Lockett taking a $4 million pay cut to return to the team in March, then getting relegated to the No. 3 role when Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out in 2024. Lockett is set to make a non-guaranteed $17 million next season while carrying a cap hit of nearly $31 million, so taking another pay cut is the only way Lockett would be back with Seattle for an 11th season. -- Brady Henderson