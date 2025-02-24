Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed restricted free agent safety Isaiah Pola-Mao on Monday, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed, but NFL Network reported that Pola-Mao received a two-year contract worth up to $8.45 million.

During the 2024 season, Pola-Mao stepped up after safety Marcus Epps suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against Carolina.

Pola-Mao, the nephew of Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu, posted career highs in starts (14), total tackles (89) and passes defended (5). In Week 16, Pola-Mao was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he collected nine tackles and a pair of forced fumbles in a 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pola-Mao, an undrafted free agent in 2022, has spent three seasons with the Raiders, totaling 129 tackles, 3 sacks and 6 passes defended in 44 career games.

With Pola-Mao locked up, the Raiders turn their attention to free agent safeties Tre'von Moehrig and Epps.

Moehrig is one of the top free agent safeties in the league and could be in line for a significant payday.