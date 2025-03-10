Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

After trading WR Christian Kirk and releasing TE Evan Engram, the Jaguars are looking to rebuild under new GM James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Jacksonville Jaguars and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Jourdan Lewis, CB

The Jaguars agreed to a three-year deal with Lewis, a source confirmed to ESPN.

What it means: The Jaguars view the 29-year-old, who had 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles in eight seasons with the Cowboys, as a three-down corner, meaning he can play inside and outside. He played mostly in the slot with the Cowboys and per NFL Next Gen Stats opposing QBs completed 25 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown when he was the nearest defender in coverage. The Jaguars were last in the NFL in pass defense (257.4 yards per game) in 2024, and addressing cornerback and safety was a major priority this offseason.

What's the risk: Jarrian Jones, whom the Jaguars drafted in the third round last year, finished his rookie season as the slot corner. They also signed safety Darnell Savage in free agency last season but brought him in to play nickel. He ended up playing more safety toward the end of the season because of coverage issues with Andre Cisco and Antonio Johnson. The Jaguars could opt to keep Savage at safety in 2025 and have Jones and Lewis work inside and outside.

Nick Mullens, QB

Mullens agreed to a two-year deal with the Jaguars.

What it means: The Jaguars needed a new backup QB with Mac Jones likely signing elsewhere and they go with a player who is familiar with current offensive coordinator Grant Udinski from the past three seasons in Minnesota. Mullens is 5-15 as a starter, with 16 of them coming with San Francisco in 2018 and 2020. He completed 65.8% of his passes with 34 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

What's the risk: With questions about Lawrence's durability starting to arise it was important for the Jaguars to add a veteran QB. Lawrence missed seven games last season with a concussion and shoulder injury, and he battled through multiple injuries in the last part of the 2023 season. Mullens, who turns 30 later this month, has just four starts in the last four seasons as a backup with the Vikings and Browns and the Jaguars are hoping he can be an upgrade over Jones if he's forced to play.

Eric Murray, S

Murray agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars.

What it means: The Jaguars needed a significant upgrade at safety after finishing last in the NFL in pass defense (257.4 yards per game) and giving up 23 pass plays of 30 or more yards. Andre Cisco and Antonio Johnson had issues with coverage busts, which eventually got Cisco taken out of the starting lineup late in the season.

The 31-year-old Murray has three interceptions and two forced fumbles in nine seasons so he doesn't produce a lot of turnovers, but what the Jaguars need more than that on the back end is someone who's going to be where they're supposed to be.

What's the risk: The Jaguars have not exactly gotten younger in the secondary with the addition of Murray and Jourdan Lewis (he turns 30 in August), but they needed some steady, solid play to fix it. The Jaguars are likely to draft a safety as well, and Murray can help bring them along. But he's more of a stop-gap solution at this point.

Patrick Mekari, G

Mekari agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jaguars. The deal has a max value of $39 million, with over $20 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

What it means: Mekari is a versatile lineman who has played both tackle spots as well as guard, but he'll move into the right guard spot that opened up when Brandon Scherff's contract expired. GM James Gladstone talked at the combine about improving the interior of the OL to make Trevor Lawrence more comfortable stepping into throws. Mekari was one of the best pass-blocking guards in the NFL last season: His 94.6% pass block win rate ranked fifth among guards, per ESPN Research.

What's the risk: Mekari's run block win rate (71.8%) ranked 27th among guards, per ESPN Research, but that was still good enough to help Derrick Henry rush for 1,921 yards, the second-highest total of his nine-year career. It's also an improvement from Scherff so this is arguably the biggest upgrade the Jaguars have made in free agency.

Robert Hainsey, C

Hainsey agreed to a three-year deal worth $21 million -- with $13 million guaranteed.

What it means: The Jaguars had to find a starting center after Mitch Morse's retirement last week because Luke Fortner, who struggled badly in 2023, was not an option they wanted to use. So they signed a player with whom coach Coen is familiar. Hainsey started every game in 2022-23 for the Bucs before losing his job last season to rookie Graham Barton. Hainsey's pass block win rate in 2022-23 was 91.3%, which ranked 31st in the NFL -- but he was still better than Fortner (87%, 37th).

What's the risk: The Bucs wanted to move on from Hainsey after his two seasons as a starter and drafted Barton 26th overall in 2024. The Bucs ranked last in the NFL in rushing in 2023 (88.8 yards per game) but jumped to fifth in 2024 with two new starters (Barton and LG Ben Bredeson).

Dyami Brown, WR

Brown reached a one-year, $10 million deal with the Jaguars, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown's deal has a maximum value of $12 million.

What it means: Brown gives the Jaguars an outside receiver opposite Brian Thomas Jr. That was a major need after Gabe Davis' disappointing 2024 season, which ended after 10 games because of a torn meniscus in his left knee. Brown has good speed (4.44 in the 40-yard dash at the 2021 combine), and the Jaguars hope that helps take away some attention from Thomas. He set career highs in catches (30) and yards (308) last season.

What's the risk: While Brown does help, the Jaguars still need to address a different need at slot receiver after trading Kirk to Houston, because the dropoff from Kirk to Parker Washington is significant. The Jaguars are also stuck with Davis' contract (three years, $39 million with $24 million guaranteed) for at least one more season, which is a lot of money for someone who could be the Jaguars' No. 3 or 4 receiver if the team uses another high pick on one in the draft.

Hunter Long, TE

Long agreed to a two-year contract with the Jaguars.

What it means: The Jaguars needed a blocking tight end to replace Luke Farrell, who signed a free-agent deal with San Francisco. Long (6-foot-5, 243 pounds) has just eight catches in his four-year career, which seven coming last season (60 yards). Brenton Strange, who will take over as the primary receiving tight end after the Jaguars released Engram last week, is regarded as a good blocker as well, so the addition of Long should help an inconsistent run game that struggled in short yardage.

What's the risk: Engram caught 234 passes in three seasons with the Jaguars, including 114 in 2023, and Long isn't going to help much as a receiver. Coen's offense didn't feature the tight end much in Tampa last season so the receiving production was likely going to dip anyway.

Johnny Mundt, TE

Mundt agreed to a two-year deal with the Jaguars.

What it means: Mundt is more of a receiving tight end than Long, and the Jaguars will use him to supplement Strange in the pass game. Mundt has 65 career catches in eight seasons, with 55 of those coming in the last three with the Vikings.

What's the risk: The Jaguars tight end room has gotten a bit of a makeover this offseason. Engram was a player the Jaguars could move around to create mismatches. Strange, Long and Mundt give the Jaguars a more traditional tight end look, and they'll be counted on to have an impact in the run game much more than Engram.

Chuma Edoga, OT

Edoga agreed to a two year contract with the Jaguars.

What it means: Edoga gives the Jaguars valuable depth at tackle and guard. He'll likely jump 2024 fourth-round pick Javon Foster as the team's top swing tackle heading into training camp. Edoga has 23 starts in his career, four of which came late in the 2024 season.

What's the risk: This was not a flashy signing but one that the Jaguars needed to make. Once the team traded LT Cam Robinson last season and inserted Walker Little into the starting lineup the Jaguars lost a reliable swing tackle. Finding an upgrade there was a priority that didn't get a lot of attention, and the Jaguars didn't want to try and fill that in the draft.