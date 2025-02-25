Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks to the level of talent present at the top of the 2025 NFL draft. (0:37)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Tennessee Titans believe reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is fully capable of continuing his excellence on offense and defense in the NFL. Hunter started at wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado last season.

"It's very realistic," Titans coach Brian Callahan said at the combine. "He's got the ability to play both and that I think you're going to find out where he fits with if you were to get him, but he's got a really unique ability to do a lot of different things."

Hunter logged 713 snaps on offense and 748 snaps on defense. It was the most total snaps recorded (1,484) by a player in a single season since at least 2017. He finished last season with 96 catches for 1,258 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Defensively, Hunter posted four interceptions with just one touchdown. As a receiver, Hunter won the Fred Biletnikoff Award and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a cornerback.

Hunter is absolutely in play for the Titans with the No.1 pick. Tennessee has already started to devise a plan on how to manage Hunter's workload and maximize his talent on both sides of the ball.

"You got to put your teeth into a position first and then you see where you add 'em in," Callahan said. "What do you do with a player like him and where you first start and where does he help you on all sides of the ball and he can return punts. I mean, he's got a really unique skill set."

Hunter alternated his combine training with a personal receivers coach and defensive backs coach in addition to his strength and conditioning training. He'll workout with the defensive backs at the combine.

Most two-way players give up the idea of playing both sides of the ball in the NFL. But Hunter intends to continue to showcase his versatility at the next level.

Hunter along with quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward and pass rusher Abdul Carter are all options for the No.1 pick. But there's a chance the Titans trade down to acquire more picks.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said he has already received interest for the No.1 pick. While nothing has truly materialized, Borgonzi said teams have called to gauge Tennessee's interest in moving down.

The Titans are yet to determine exactly what it would take for them to move off the top pick. The team is in the process of establishing the required value as they continue to comb through the prospects.

"If someone is willing to trade up for a quarterback that means there's a lot more value in it," Borgonzi said. "But it could be another position as well too. We'll find that out as we gather more information."