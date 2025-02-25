Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks to Kimberley A. Martin about how an "unmovable" Myles Garrett will be staying in Cleveland. (0:31)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Tuesday that he does not intend to trade defensive end Myles Garrett amid the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year's trade request.

"We can't imagine a situation where not having Myles as a part of the organization is best for the Browns," Berry said at the NFL scouting combine. "... We don't have an interest in trading Myles."

The comments marked Berry's first public statements since Garrett, a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection, publicly requested a trade in early February. Garrett later said he and the organization were not aligned on the team's future.

"Speaking with the management at the Browns, I don't feel like our future is aligned with winning right now," Garrett told ESPN's "NFL Countdown" hours before Super Bowl LIX. "And that's what I'm looking forward to do at this stage of my career."

Berry declined to say how many trade calls he has received regarding Garrett, who will turn 30 in December. Garrett has two years remaining on the record-breaking five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020 but has no more guaranteed salary.

"I'd say the big thing we are aligned on is everyone wants to win," Berry said. "Everybody's frustrated with last year. I think where you can have a difference of opinion is the approach that it takes and some of the hard decisions that have to be made as you transition forward. But like I said, our perspective is we're going to do the things to improve the team and one of the things that is very important is having Myles as part of the organization."

The Browns' 3-14 finish was their worst since going 0-16 in 2017, Garrett's rookie year. Cleveland holds the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft has the Browns selecting former University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

"What we'll look to do is maximize the No. 2 [pick], that's whether we select a quarterback, select a non-quarterback or move the asset," Berry said.