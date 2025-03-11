Bills 2025 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

The Buffalo Bills have made a few splash extensions in the last week, they first extended receiver Khalil Shakir then linebacker Terrel Bernard. On Saturday they offered defensive end Greg Rousseau a four-year extension, as well. The Bills released Von Miller and WR Mack Hollins agreed to terms with the New England Patriots while Bills quarterback Josh Allen got paid. Allen reached an agreement on a new record-setting six-year, $330 million contract that includes $250 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Bills and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Michael Hoecht, DE

Hoecht agreed to a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

What it means: Adding Hoecht, 27, gives the Bills a versatile defensive presence who can play a variety of roles for the Bills, seeing snaps at different defensive positions during his four seasons with the Rams. Hoecht played as a defensive tackle originally and a pass rusher most recently for L.A. He has 13.5 career sacks and can add along the team's defensive line rotation in multiple with some free agents among last year's group, including notably to Hoecht's addition, lineman Dawuane Smoot. In the past two seasons, Hoecht has 548 pass rush snaps with a 7.8% pressure percentage and 17 quarterback hits.

What's the risk: The more specific contract details will play a part here with the deal worth up to $24 million, but this doesn't appear to be a risky move. Hoecht has been healthy over his career, playing in 17 games every season with the Rams. This is also a player that can add to the team's depth while continuing to invest in improving the defensive line.

Joshua Palmer, WR

Palmer agreed to a three-year deal with the Bills.

What it means: The Bills are building out their 2025 wide receiver room and Palmer brings a downfield outside target for quarterback Josh Allen. Palmer also has the ability to play in the slot. He can make contested catches and can create separation -- something that has lacked at times in this offense. His signing puts in further doubt the returns of Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins, who are both set to become free agents on Wednesday.

What's the risk: The risk is in the Bills committing to a wide receiver who has not put up big numbers consistently in his four years. His most productive season came in 2022 (72 receptions for 769 yards and three touchdowns). The exact structure of the contract (averaging $12 million a year) will help show some risk level. Palmer could fit into the Bills' wide receiver group well and addresses areas that have been lacking, but it no way means the team is done investing and building out the room.