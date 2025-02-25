Open Extended Reactions

Legendary offensive lineman Jason Peters is retiring after 21 seasons in the NFL and will take a job in the Seattle Seahawks' front office, general manager John Schneider told reporters at the scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Peters, who spent the past two years with the Seahawks, will take a player-development role under vice president of player affairs Mo Kelly, Schneider said. Peters' specific title is listed on the Seahawks' website as "veteran mentor."

Peters amassed one of the most decorated résumés for an offensive lineman in NFL history, going from undrafted in 2004 out of Arkansas to a surefire Hall of Famer. He made nine Pro Bowls, was twice named a first-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for the 2010s. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2017 season.

Peters played in 233 regular-season games for the Buffalo Bills (2004-08), Eagles (2009-20), Chicago Bears (2021), Dallas Cowboys (2022) and Seahawks (2023-24). That included eight games and two starts with Seattle in 2023 after joining the team's practice squad.

The Seahawks signed him back to their practice squad last October, after he was set to retire, but he didn't appear in a game.