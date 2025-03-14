Eagles 2025 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Howie Roseman says he bleeds for Philadelphia after being hit in the head with a beer can during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade. (0:32)

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, making free agent signings official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Philadelphia Eagles and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Kylen Granson, TE

Granson agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles.

What it means: Philadelphia adds more depth to the tight end room. Granson was a fourth-round pick by the Colts in 2021 and has spent the past four seasons in Indianapolis, compiling 86 catches for 958 yards with a touchdown while starting 17 games. With starter Dallas Goedert being involved in trade discussions, the Eagles have added two tight ends in free agency: Granson and Harrison Bryant.

What's the risk: This is expected to be a low-cost signing. The larger risk is moving on from Goedert, who has been productive when healthy but has dealt with his share of injuries and carries a $12 million cap hit in 2025. The combination of Grant Calcaterra and the new additions will have some pretty significant shoes to fill if Goedert exits.

Charley Hughlett, LS

Hughlett agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles.

What it means: The signing suggests the Eagles are switching long-snappers, a position held by Rick Lovato for the past eight-plus seasons. Hughlett, 34, has played the past 10 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in only five games last season because of a rib injury and was released by Cleveland in February.

What's the risk: Lovato has generally been a steady presence since arriving in Philadelphia in 2016. He was a part of the only two Super Bowl championships in team history, including one this past season, though the kicking game wasn't up to its high standard for parts of 2025. Lovato earned a Pro Bowl bid in 2019.

Patrick Johnson, LB

Johnson agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles.

What it means: Johnson returns to the team that drafted him in the seventh round in 2021. He spent his first three-plus seasons in Philadelphia, where he served as a rotational edge rusher while playing primarily special teams. He was released in September and spent the rest of the season with the Giants.

What's the risk: Johnson will have a chance to make the 53-man roster and fill a similar role from his previous stint in Philly. The Eagles lost prolific pass rusher Josh Sweat in free agency and Brandon Graham could end up retiring, leaving it up to Nolan Smith Jr., Jalyx Hunt, the recently signed Joshua Uche & Co. to pick up the slack.

Avery Williams, PR

Williams agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles.

What it means: A fifth-round pick in 2021, Williams spent the past four seasons in Atlanta, where he served primarily as a return specialist and core special teams player. He averaged 9.3 yards per return in the punt game this past season and 27.2 yards as a kick returner.

What's the risk: This could signal the departure of Britain Covey, who was one of the better punt returners in the game over the past couple of seasons when healthy. Covey was limited to five games in 2025 because of injury. The Eagles did not tender Covey this offseason, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Jackson agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles.

What it means: Philadelphia adds a veteran presence to a young secondary. After releasing cornerback Darius Slay Jr. and dealing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, the Eagles were short on experienced players in the back end. Jackson, an eight-year vet, helps with that. A first-round pick of the Titans in 2017, Jackson spent the first four years of his career in Tennessee before joining the Giants in 2021. He has four career interceptions and 61 passes defensed.

What's the risk: Jackson started just five games for the Giants last season and finished with 28 tackles and five passes defensed. It would be of some concern if he were expected to fill the void left by Slay alone. But the Eagles have a handful of ascending corners, led by Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who should be doing most of the heavy lifting for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in 2025.

Harrison Bryant, TE

Bryant has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles.

What it means: The Eagles add some depth to what could be a different looking tight end room in 2025. There have been considerable trade rumblings surrounding Goedert, who is entering the final year of his deal and carries a $12 million cap hit. Either way, Bryant can potentially help the unit. He played his first four seasons with the Browns before joining the Raiders last year and has 98 career catches for 877 yards with 10 touchdowns.

What's the risk: It's expected to be a modest one-year deal, so there is little downside. The bigger question will be if Bryant and Calcaterra will be able to offset the production Goedert brought to the table should the Eagles move on from him. It will be no surprise if Philadelphia looks to draft a tight end as well.

Joshua Uche, LB

Uche agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles.

What it means: The Eagles add to the edge rusher position after losing Sweat to the Cardinals in free agency. Uche, 26, was a second-round pick of the Patriots in the 2020 draft. He had a monster statistical season in 2022, piling up 11.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss and 14 QB hits, but has only 9 sacks total in his other four seasons in the NFL. He'll join a rotation that includes 2024 breakout player Smith and Hunt.

What's the risk: The consistency hasn't been there to this point for Uche. Sweat averaged more than eight sacks per season over the past four years in Philly, so his production won't be easy to replace. The Eagles need Smith and Hunt to continue to ascend and will be hoping players such as Uche and Bryce Huff can hit their upside to keep the pass rush rolling.

AJ Dillon, RB

Dillion has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles.

What it means: The Eagles bolster their running back room with the addition of 26-year-old Dillon. Kenny Gainwell performed his duties very well as the No. 2 back behind Saquon Barkley but left in free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That created a vacancy that Dillon and second-year player Will Shipley can help fill. Dillon will have the benefit of running behind an offensive line that helped Barkley become the all-time single-season rushing leader, including playoffs, in 2024.

What's the risk: Dillon was sidelined for all of last season with a neck injury. He suffered a stinger late in the 2023 campaign and another in August during a joint practice against the Broncos. Dillon can make an impact when healthy. He rushed for 770 yards and seven touchdowns over 17 games (3 starts) in 2023 and added 28 catches for 206 yards.

Ben VanSumeren, LB

VanSumeren has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles.

What it means: The Eagles retain a core special teams player with some versatility. VanSumeren appeared in 11 games and played 213 snaps on special teams before suffering a season-ending knee injury in November. He also played 22 snaps at fullback in Philadelphia's run-heavy offense, helping to pave the way for Barkley & Co.

What's the risk: Given that he is coming off a serious knee injury, it remains to be seen how quickly he can return to full form. But this is expected to be a modest one-year deal, so the risk is pretty low overall. Best case scenario, he is fully healthy for the start of the season and can reclaim his role as a key special-teamer and push for a role either at linebacker or fullback.

Zack Baun, LB

What it means: The Eagles keep their Defensive Player of the Year finalist in the fold. Baun was expected to be a rotational edge player when he signed a modest one-year deal with Philadelphia last offseason, but took off when he was moved inside by defensive coordinator Fangio, racking up 151 tackles (11 for loss), 3.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles on his way to being named first-team All-Pro. His ability to quickly diagnose plays along with his physicality at the point of attack proved vital for a defense that finished No. 1 overall last season, helping Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title. It's no surprise general manager Howie Roseman prioritized re-signing Baun in free agency, ensuring he'll be roaming the middle for years to come.

What's the risk: Baun doesn't have a lengthy track record of high production. He played his first four years as a rotational edge/special-teamer with the New Orleans Saints, starting 14 games over that span and totaling 88 tackles and a pair of sacks. That 2024 was such an extreme outlier could be a cause for concern. But that's offset to a large degree by the fact that Baun was moved to a position last season that is clearly a fit for his skill set. He expressed optimism at season's end that the best is yet to come given his experience level at inside linebacker will only go up from here.