INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts intend to have an "open" competition at quarterback between Anthony Richardson and a yet-to-be-determined player they intend to acquire this offseason, according to general manager Chris Ballard.

Ballard, speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, had previously said the team intended to acquire a quarterback this offseason to push Richardson and serve as insurance after the No. 4 pick in 2023 sat out 17 of a possible 34 career games due to four separate injuries.

But Ballard went further Tuesday.

"It's got to be the right guy to create real competition," he said. "We want to create real competition. I think it's good for the team. I think it's good for Anthony. We drafted Anthony high knowing it was going to take some time and we knew there's going to be some hiccups along the way. I know we all want a finished product right now. I do. You do. Fans do. We all do. But I think as he continues to progress in his young career, us adding competition, I think, will help up everybody's game."

Richardson earned the starting job after only one preseason game as a rookie in 2023, beating out veteran Gardner Minshew before sustaining a season-ending injury in Week 5.

Richardson entered last season as the unquestioned starter but was briefly benched for two games in favor of veteran Joe Flacco before reclaiming the job. The Colts indicated that Richardson needed to demonstrate better game-preparation skills.

Richardson struggled in 2024, completing a league-low 47.7% of pass attempts and throwing 12 interceptions. He excelled as a rusher, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt and scoring six rushing touchdowns.

But the Colts are still waiting for Richardson to put it all together -- and told him as much.

"We've had good conversations," Ballard said. "Anthony's accepted all of it. He understands there needs to be some growth and there's work. That's the one thing I'm really proud of him about. There's no deferring or defensiveness. It's, 'I know I've got to go to work.' I think it's understanding the enormity of who the quarterback is and what the value of that position is. [He was] -- I don't want to say naïve when he first came into the league -- but there was a little naïvety."

Ballard expressed optimism about Richardson's future even while he contemplates an alternative.

"He is really competitive and I think for a six-game stretch there, we saw some really special stuff out of him," Ballard said. "Now we've just got to get consistent. He's a really good dude. He cares and I think he'll put the work in."

Ballard said the Colts are willing to consider all avenues in acquiring a quarterback -- free agency, trades and the draft.

"Everything will be on the table," he said.

Of course, this offseason's quarterback market is not considered particularly deep. The draft is not rich with options and free agency could yield limited alternatives as well.

Sam Darnold is expected to be the top available quarterback, with other potential free agent options including Justin Fields, Jameis Winston and Mac Jones.

All of that might put Richardson in a strong position given the draft investment the team has made in him and his status as the returning starter -- provided he can take some forward steps.

"We're just looking for consistency," coach Shane Steichen said.