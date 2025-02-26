Mel Kiper Jr. predicts the Titans will pick Penn State DE Abdul Carter with the No. 1 overall pick and weighs in on which teams are fits for Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. (1:46)

The Tennessee Titans have granted former Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III permission to seek a trade, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Landry is getting the chance to look at his options after he led the Titans with nine sacks last season while starting all 17 games and playing 83.1% of the team's defensive snaps. He also had 71 tackles, nine sacks, 18 pressures, and four pass deflections.

He is due a $17.5 million base salary for the 2025 season.

The Titans hold the No. 1 pick in this year's draft after going 3-14 and met with Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter -- the No. 2 draft prospect on ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board -- during this week's scouting combine.

Landry, 28, earned his only Pro Bowl honor in 2021 when he had career highs in sacks (12) and tackles (74). The Titans signed Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed following the 2021 season, but he then didn't play in 2022 after tearing the ACL in his right knee that September.

He has 50.5 career sacks since joining the Titans as a second-round pick in 2018.

